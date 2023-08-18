Joburg Theatre proudly celebrates recipients of Golden Buzzer

Johannesburg - Joburg Theatre is elated to announce and celebrate the outstanding achievements of three South African icons who received the coveted Golden Buzzer on these prestigious television shows: Britain’s Got Talent, America’s Got Talent and Got Talent all stars. Musa Motha, the Mzansi Youth Choir and Belinda Davids have made history and brought immense pride to the nation with their remarkable performances.

The Golden Buzzer accolade is a testament to the immense talent, dedication and hard work displayed by these incredible performers. Joburg Theatre, as a cornerstone of the arts and entertainment industry, takes great pride in seeing South African artists shine on the global stage. Motha is a passionate amputee dancer from Sebokeng. He recently made his appearance on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 (Season 18) and graced the stage with a coruscating performance that stunned the auditorium.

He began his career as a street dancer; his passion for dancing led him to join the esteemed Vuyani Dance Theatre, where he honed his skills in contemporary, Afro-fusion, tap dance and ballet. In his successful career as a dancer, he became involved in several productions that toured various parts of the world, including CION, which was staged at Joburg Theatre in 2022, a sold-out season where Motha bagged himself insight features from art magazines, international newspapers, and television interviews. Motha continues to root inspiration for disabled art lovers to build the spirit of possibilities. The breathtaking Mzansi Youth Choir appeared on America’s Got Talent, clad in white, elegant attire and stirred audiences to a crescendo of chants that trembled the auditorium and left Judge Simon Cowell in tears.

The choir’s repertoire is an exciting assortment of South African music that incorporates elements of traditional music, pop and jazz. Mzansi Youth Choir was established to recognise and give opportunities to talented young teenagers who are passionate about music. The choir is not new to the Joburg Theatre’s Mandela stage, as they have performed several times and earned recognition by collaborating with the theatre on other projects like The Joburg Festival of Lights. The choir continues to represent the country by chanting some of the SA hits that unite the rainbow nation.

The internationally acclaimed South African star Davids took the Got Talent All-Stars stage by storm and moved the audience from their seats with a stellar performance. She has received outstanding ovations from audiences across the globe. Davids is known for performing in the production The Greatest Love of All, bringing Whitney Houston’s musical legacy to life. The production is in collaboration with Showtime Australia Company and is staged on the Mandela stage annually with a sold-out performance. As an institution committed to nurturing and promoting local talent, Joburg Theatre extends its heartfelt congratulations to Motha, the Mzansi Youth Choir and Davids on this momentous achievement. Their success serves as an inspiration for aspiring artists and reaffirms the immense potential within the South African performing arts scene.