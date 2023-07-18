Kellogg and DHL honour Madiba’s legacy

Johannesburg - Nelson Mandela Day takes place each year on July 18 – a day which marks the former president’s birthday where individuals, communities and organisations take time to reflect on his values and principles and to make a positive impact in their communities. To honour his legacy, Kellogg, in partnership with DHL, will spend the morning serving breakfast to patients and nurses at Daveyton East Clinic in Ekurhuleni.

Kellogg’s Better Days is the company’s promise to advance sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of well-being, hunger, sustainability, equity diversity and inclusion. In doing so, the company aims to create Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Since 2014, in South Africa, Kellogg has donated more than 51 million meals to alleviate hunger through the school feeding programme and donating food to communities in need. “The call to action for Nelson Mandela Day 2023 is ‘Climate, Food & Solidarity’ and reflects some of the most urgent challenges facing people worldwide. This call to action aligns with the Kellogg vision of a good and just world, where people are not just fed but fulfilled, and a mission of creating better days and a place at the table for everyone, through our trusted food brand,” said Zandile Mposelwa, corporate affairs director, Kellogg South Africa.