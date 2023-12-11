Mandela Walk & Run was a successful 10-year commemoration

Madiba’s spirit was in the air as 5 000 participants took to the streets for a sold-out event on Sunday. A decade after uTata’s passing, the Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run was a memorable success, with even the weather co-operating.

The Gauteng Provincial Government, led by the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, partnered with the Nelson Mandela Foundation to host a 10km and 21km run, and a 5km walk. Participants walked and ran in solidarity to pay homage to Mandela’s commitment to equality. The event included a wreath-laying ceremony, followed by the release of 10 white doves as a symbol of peace and remembrance. After the runs and the walk, participants were treated to a full line-up of entertainment and fun.

Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run. Picture: Supplied The Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run is a tangible expression of unity and solidarity, championing equality in the pursuit of Mandela’s ideals. Mahindra South Africa joined hands with the Nelson Mandela Foundation to host the weekend’s event. “For Mahindra, we are excited to be part of this celebration, especially commemorating 10 years since (former) president Mandela passed away,” said the head of marketing, Nomondwe Kweyi.

Some of yesteryears South Africa’s top sports personalities participated in this year’s Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run in Tshwane, among them former Orlando Pirates legends Tebogo Moloi, Aurbrey Lekwane and Bashin Mahlangu. Morakane Mosupyoe, Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation. Picture: Supplied Unilever activation was a hit as runners received massages after the race. Unilever, through Shield and Vaseline, was one of this year’s sponsors. “Moving and being active, is part of our everyday lives – the way we walk, run, dance and play. Therefore, it was befitting for Unilever to be part of the commemoration,” said a Unilever representative.