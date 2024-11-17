Meet Garth Field: the rising star bringing Michael Jackson’s legacy to life in ‘The Michael Jackson HIStory Show’

Step into the world of The Michael Jackson HIStory Show, where the spirit of the King of Pop comes alive with electrifying energy, dazzling special effects, and the unmatched talent of Garth Field. A Cape Town native with a passion for performance, Filed was handpicked in 2023 by renowned tribute producer Johnny Van Grinsven, who saw in him the perfect combination of skill, charisma, and drive to take on the role of a lifetime.

Now, fans in South Africa and around the world can witness Field’s talent firsthand in a tribute that is more than just a concert — it’s an unforgettable experience. Following its 2024 debut in South Africa and a tour across New Zealand, Australia, and Canada, The Michael Jackson HIStory Show is back on home turf, and it’s bringing even more magic. With a full live band, backup singers, talented dancers, and state-of-the-art special effects, this is a show that captures the iconic sound, style, and spirit of Michael Jackson like never before.

But behind the sequins, choreography, and signature moves, who is Garth Field? Here’s a sneak peek into the life of this dynamic performer — and some impressive facts you may not know about him: 1. A Master of Moves: Field is the only Michael Jackson tribute artist who can pull off five consecutive spins and execute Jackson’s iconic microphone spin-and-catch with effortless flair. 2. A Multitalented Marvel: Field isn’t just about dance and showmanship. He’s also an amateur guitar player, a former junior professional chess champion, and even took home the top spot at a five-a-side national tournament in Durban in 2005.

3. An Award-Winning Artist: Honing his craft from a young age, Field’s dedication paid off when he earned Top Achiever Awards at both art schools he attended — an early indication of the talent and drive that would lead him to the stage of The Michael Jackson HIStory Show. Reflecting on his journey, Field shares words of wisdom he’d give his younger self: “Don’t care what people say. Stay calm in tense situations, don’t be so hard on yourself, and trust the process. And, most importantly, forgive yourself.” For fans, The Michael Jackson HIStory Show is a rare chance to see Jackson’s music, artistry, and spirit come alive in a breathtaking way. With Field at the helm, this isn’t just a tribute; it’s a celebration, a spectacle, and a journey through the heart of pop music history.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic — this is Michael Jackson as you’ve never seen him before. Tour Dates: - Cape Town: November 30 at GrandWest - https://itickets.co.za/events/480338

- Johannesburg: December 6-22 at Gold Reef City - https://itickets.co.za/events/480336 - Durban: December 27-29 at playTsogo Globe at Suncoast - https://itickets.co.za/events/480337 Tickets are already selling fast, and with limited performances in each city, fans are encouraged to secure their seats now. This is your chance to relive the magic and thrill of Jackson’s greatest hits in a show that’s been praised by audiences and critics around the world!