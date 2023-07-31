Meet the chefs at Gauteng’s first Plant Powered Show

Johannesburg - The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre will host Gauteng’s inaugural Plant Powered Show from Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6. A stellar line-up of renowned chefs, including Zola Nene, Wandile Mabaso, Deena Naidoo, Andile Somdaka, and Sue Gajathar, are participating in the gastronomic feast.

The Plant Powered Show, which has enjoyed great success in Cape Town for the past two years and is now making its debut in Gauteng, is intended for anyone with an interest in food, health, wellness, the environment, or more conscious living, as well as the trade, including retail, restaurant, hotel, and hospitality establishments, local distributors and exporters looking for cutting-edge, high-quality products. An impressive line-up of chefs and mixologists will participate in free demos in, The Checkers Plant Kitchen, powered by Simple Truth, during the Gauteng event, similar to the Cape Town show that took place at the end of May this year. The audience will also be able to enjoy free samples of the chefs’ creations. A large number of the chefs who will be doing the demos will also be teaching practical Masterclasses where up to 20 premium ticket holders will be able to create a variety of plant-based dishes with them.

The line-up of chefs and mixologists includes well-known media personality, recipe developer, video food creator, cooking show host, restaurant critic, and award-winning cookbook author, Zola Nene; chef and owner of Bryanston’s Les Creatifs restaurant, Wandile Mabaso; Gregory Henderson, a wild and indigenous chef who has won international awards; Chad January, a food stylist and editor of TFG’s MyKitchen magazine; and Siphiwe Sithole, a farmer and the creator of African Marmala; William Wood and Lulu Haangala Wood, a cooking duo from Zambia known as the Wood Kitchen; Siyabulela Kobo, a well-known chef and self-proclaimed “Son of the Soil”; Rea - the Cooking Dietitian, a registered dietitian, chef, and founder of the catering business Plates and Scales; Deena Naidoo, a well-known chef and the first-ever winner of MasterChef South Africa. A glance at the programme of the free demonstrations taking place in The Checkers Plant Kitchen, powered by Simple Truth, shows the following: ⦁Wandile Mabaso and his intriguing Earth, Wind and Fire demo

⦁Siphiwe Sithole and Andile Somdaka make a Millet and African Melon dish. ⦁Gregory Henderson creates his Boerpampoen Panna Cotta, Marula Caviar, and Crumble. ⦁Black Garlic and Wood Kitchen demonstrates how to make popular Zambian dishes such as Lumanda, Impwa, and Nshima.

⦁Siyabulela Kobo is making isiGwampa. ⦁Rea the Cooking Dietitian, demonstrates her Vegan Basil Mac and Cheese dish. ⦁Chad January makes Spinach falafels with beetroot and sweet potato mash and wilted greens.

⦁Deena Naidoo creating a Thai Green Curry with Veg Chicken Strips and Lime-infused Rice as well as a Vegan Chai Panna Cotta with Strawberry and Anise Compote and Chocolate Sand. ⦁Sue Gajathar demonstrates her Vegan Fish Curry and Hasselback Butternut. ⦁Amy Hoppy with her Easy Cheatable Treats with Macro Mixes.

... and many more! The Masterclasses will feature classes on how to make the following: ⦁Vegan Chocolate Marula Nut Clusters with Gregory Henderson.

⦁The Butterfly Effect with mixologist Gwylm Humphreys. ⦁African Bean Balls with Siphiwe Sithole. ⦁Dried Vegetable Sashila in Peanut Sauce, Chikanda, and Samp Stir Fry with Black Garlic and Wood Kitchen.

⦁Ragu with Eggless Handmade Tagliatelle and Vegan Parmesan Dust with Deena Naidoo. ⦁Lentil Cottage Pie and Avocado Chickpea Salad with Rea, The Cooking Dietitian. ⦁Eat the Rainbow Buddha Bowl and Palak Tofu with Sue Gajathar.

... and many more. The McCain Health & Wellness speeches, part of the three-day event, will include a variety of engaging speeches by top health and wellness experts in addition to the exciting line-up of chefs who will amuse with live demonstrations. Forgotten Food Systems (Gregory Henderson), Vegan Certification and Labelling (Anusha Lakha), McCain Foods Farms of the Future (Phumzile Baliki and Thabile Motsamai), and other subjects will be covered in the talks. Full programme details for the demonstrations and masterclasses can be found at:

⦁The Checkers Plant Kitchen Programme https://plantpoweredshow.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/TheCheckersPlantKitchen-TPPSJoburg2023.pdf ⦁Masterclass Programme

https://plantpoweredshow.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Masterclass-TPPSJoburg2023.pdf The Gauteng Plant-Powered Show will also feature: ⦁The Valpré Hospitality Area is a perfect space for networking, relaxing, and enjoying Valpré wine spritzers.

⦁The Plant Jungle Pub, serving conscious cocktails curated and mixed by top mixologists. ⦁Pop-up eateries serving delicious foods. ⦁Daily yoga demos and classes hosted by The Nest Space.

⦁The Plant Powered Marketplace, which will be stocked with plant-based food, drink and conscious living products to sample and purchase. The Checkers Plant Kitchen, powered by Simple Truth, McCain, Rhodes, Hinds Spices, LemonGold, Avolands, Macro Mixes, and Valpré, are among the sponsors of The Plant-Powered Show. Checkers is the presenting sponsor of The Checkers Plant Kitchen, powered by Simple Truth. supported by SA Chefs, the South African National Halaal Authority (SANHA), the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA), and the Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA). DATES AND TIMES

⦁Friday, August 4 from 12:00 to 18:00 ⦁Saturday, August 5, from 10:00 to 18:00 ⦁Sunday, August 6 from 10:00 to 17:00