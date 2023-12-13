Monkey Shoulder x The BLANK collection: the ultimate streetwear drop is here

The freshest collab of the year is about to drop, just in time to ensure that you’re rocking some fire threads this festive season. Monkey Shoulder Whisky is partnering with streetwear fashion brand, The BLANK Collection, to serve some serious heat this December. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any more lit, we’re amping up the swag with iconic artwork by our very own South African sensation, Phathu Nembilwe which will be featured on select items.

Monkey Shoulder, known for its smooth vibes and cheeky character, is diving deep into the streets of SA. Linking up with The BLANK Collection is all about celebrating the South African street culture, and with Phathu Nembilwe’s genius on deck, we’re here to make waves, with this limited edition Monkey Shoulder collab where street art and streetwear collide. Monkey Shoulder x The BLANK collection. Picture: Supplied Inside the Collection: This isn’t your regular BLANK Collection drop. We’re talking shirts, shorts and hoodies, all dripping with that unmistakable Monkey Shoulder sass in the signature BLANK Collection style. Phathu Nembilwe’s iconic artwork will be splashed on specific items, elevating the BLANK drip game.

Get Yours: Slide into December ‘cause that’s when this limited edition streetwear collection will be available for purchase to the public. Get your hands on this fire collab in-store and online at https://blankcollection.com/ for the month of December. Be swift – stock’s limited and the FOMO will be real.

Monkey Shoulder x The BLANK collection. Picture: Supplied Big Up to Monkey Shoulder - The Only Whisky Made for Mixing: Monkey Shoulder is an attitude, an experience, a dare to go against the norm. Monkey Shoulder is about doing things differently and not being afraid to colour outside the lines. Drink it your way and be sure to mix “the only whisky made for mixing” into a creative kaleidoscope of mixed-music, street art and streetwear. Props to The BLANK Collection: