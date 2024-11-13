Monkey Shoulder’s Brushstroke Battle Culminates in a Bold, Creative Celebration at Kunye

Monkey Shoulder’s Brushstroke Battle reached its conclusion on Saturday, 2 November 2024, at Huddle Park during Kunye, Johannesburg’s vibrant music festival. This finale brought together an exciting mix of street art, streetwear, and music, all reflecting the brand’s spirit of fun, nonconformity, and artistry. An exclusive crowd of Monkey Shoulder’s “Friends of the Brand” enjoyed a unique experience, complete with a VIP Monkey Shoulder lounge serving signature drinks that highlighted why Monkey Shoulder is the whisky made for mixing. Known for its “Ginger Perfect Serve” - a refreshing pairing with ginger ale that amplifies Monkey Shoulder’s warm, rich flavour profile - the whisky stands out as the ideal choice for those who appreciate whisky with a playful twist.

The event also honoured two of Monkey Shoulder’s bold ambassadors: Shamiso Mosaka and Thabang Mazibuko. Shamiso, known for her unique soundscapes and street-style flair, aligns seamlessly with Monkey Shoulder’s unconventional edge. Thabang, a Big Brother reality star, is no stranger to breaking conventions, making him an ideal face for a whisky brand that embodies originality and spirit. Winning Art Unveiled: George Mars At the heart of the celebration was the unveiling of the winning mural from the Monkey Shoulder Brushstroke Battle, created by renowned graffiti artist George Mars. A seasoned artist with murals from Johannesburg to Japan, Mars exemplifies the journey from street culture to global recognition. His work speaks to his boundary-pushing, dynamic style that aligns with Monkey Shoulder’s creative vision.

“Mars’ mural encapsulates the creativity and passion that Monkey Shoulder champions, making him the ideal artist to showcase our brand at Kunye,” shared a Monkey Shoulder representative. Street Art Meets AI: Transforming People into Graffiti Art The Kunye event also featured a cutting-edge AI-powered street art installation that allowed guests to step directly into the art experience. Attendees could approach a large screen where a quick snap captured their image, which was then transformed into a unique street art-style depiction using AI. With a range of vibrant graffiti-inspired variants to choose from, guests saw themselves reimagined as bold, urban art pieces. This innovative installation reinforced Monkey Shoulder’s commitment to blending tradition with technology, bringing its core pillars of street art, music, and style to life in a fresh, engaging way.