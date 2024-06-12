National sovereignty – the pillar of Russia’s statehood

Annually, on 12 June, we celebrate Russia Day commemorating the adoption on this day in 1990 of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Russia by the Congress of People’s Deputies of the RSFSR. Why is it considered a true milestone in the history of our country in terms of securing Russia’s national interests?

The notion of state sovereignty is increasingly coming to the spotlight. The present-day collective West’s policies to redistribute the resources of the rest of the world in its own favour, leading to the increased global inequality, is no different from what was formerly known as colonialism – but with more subtle instruments. The true independence for many countries, including economically developed ones, is yet to be achieved. Not as much in terms of International Law as in the way their elites think and act.

Throughout its history, Russia had to defend its sovereignty, opposed the attempts to subdue it many times. Since over 1,100 years ago, we have firmly learned that erosion of our state and neglect of our national interests even for a limited period of time are mortally dangerous for Russia. Our country’s very existence came under threat during these times, as belligerent neighbours, seeing the weakness and lack of unity in Russia, sought to conquer and plunder it.

Their predatory attitude towards Russia clearly manifested itself during the Time of Troubles in the early XVII century, when the Poles and the Swedes undertook interventions into Russia and seized its lands. Sweden took Russian territories in the North cutting us from the Baltic Sea, and Poland – territories of Smolensk and Chernigov.