Ndlovu Youth Choir ticket giveaway

Johannesburg - Following the phenomenal success of the Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert in Johannesburg and Cape Town last year, local promoter Showtime Management is pleased to announce the return of the choir for six shows only in each city. The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s SA Tour begins at Montecasino’s Teatro tomorrow at 8pm; August 25 at 8pm; on August 26 at 3pm and 8pm; and on August 27 at 2pm and 6pm.

The Cape Town concerts take place at the Artscape on October 12 and 13 at 7.30pm; October 14 at 3pm and 7.30pm and October 15 at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets are on sale at www.showtime.co.za or Ticketmaster.co.za Since its inception in 2009, the choir has become one of South Africa’s most treasured choral groups and recognised globally for their unique music with recent tours across the US and coming tours to Germany and the Netherlands, which include performances at the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam and at Carnegie Hall Summer Festival in Bryant Park, New York. “The Ndlovu Youth Choir brings an incredible energy to every performance and we are proud to bring Africa’s singing ambassadors back on stage to share their talents with audiences in Johannesburg and Cape Town in this return concert series,” said Tony Feldman of Showtime Management.

The concert features famous hits such as Africa, Easy On Me, Shape of You, Higher Love, Man in the Mirror, and We Will Rise, Mbube and Special Star as well as some original compositions such as Grateful and Celebrate from their third studio album entitled Grateful. Book today at www.showtime.co.za and www.ticketmaster.co.za #NdlovuLIVE Twenty lucky readers stand a chance to win double tickets to Ndlovu Youth Choir SA Tour show valued at R400 each at Montecasino, Teatro (August 24, 8pm). To enter, email “Ndlovu Youth Choir'” followed by your name, surname and cellphone number to [email protected].