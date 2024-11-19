Nestlé Commemorates World Children’s Day by Reinforcing Commitment to Nutritional Fortification

As the world marks World Children’s Day on 20 November, Nestlé, a global leader in nutrition, health, and wellness, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing nutritious and accessible food products to communities in need. In line with the day's theme, “For every child, every right", Nestlé highlights its efforts to combat food insecurity and malnutrition through nutritional fortification. The stark reality is that millions of children worldwide suffer from malnutrition, hindering their growth, development, and overall well-being. Nestlé has been at the forefront of investing in research and development to create fortified products that are both nutritious and affordable.

Anne-Marié De Beer, Nutrition Health and Wellness and Nestlé's Nutrition Institute Africa (NNIA) manager at Nestlé, emphasised the importance of nutritional fortification in addressing food insecurity and malnutrition. "Nutritional fortification, the process of adding essential vitamins and minerals to staple foods, emerges as a powerful tool to address these pressing issues," she said. Nestlé Nespray Fortigrow is a standout example of the company's dedication to nutritional fortification. This premier powdered dairy drink is specifically designed to complement the dietary needs of school-aged children aged 5 to 14. It is enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, including iron, zinc, vitamins A and D, and calcium. These nutrients have been shown to contribute to improved cognitive development and function, strengthened immune systems, and bone health. Beyond its nutritional benefits, Nestlé Nespray Fortigrow delights the palate with its pleasant taste, making it a joy for children to consume. The product's convenient powdered format ensures effortless storage and preparation with water, making it an ideal choice for busy parents seeking to provide their children with a balanced and nutritious diet.

"Food insecurity and malnutrition are complex issues with far-reaching consequences that demand innovative solutions. Nutritional fortification is not merely about enriching with vitamins and minerals; it is a catalyst for unlocking the potential of every child. By selecting fortified foods, we are investing in a healthier, more promising future for generations to come," De Beer concluded. Nestlé's commitment to nutritional fortification extends beyond Nespray Fortigrow. The company is actively working to improve the nutritional content of its products across various categories, including cereals and beverages. In 2023 alone, Nestlé East and Southern Africa (ESAR) provided over a billion fortified servings of various products across the region. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of food insecurity and malnutrition, Nestlé remains dedicated to enhancing the quality of life through food. By providing nutritious and accessible food products, the company is making a meaningful contribution to a healthier, more sustainable future for our children.