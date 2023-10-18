New essence products launched

It’s time to step out, be bold and have fun! This Spring, essence is all about helping you save time without compromising on having fun with your make-up essentials.

Not only is essence about bringing unique colours and extraordinary effects to your make-up routine, the new Spring/Summer update also promises multi-functional products that ensure healthy skin thanks to nourishing ingredients your skin will love. Now, all that’s left to do is to have fun and let your most expressive and bold self shine through your make-up looks this spring! Here’s what’s currently hitting the shelves: Essential Skincare HELLO, GOOD STUFF! BI-PHASE OIL SERUM | R137.95

Gently moisturise and smooth your skin with this two-phase oil serum with a fresh peach scent. Simply shake to activate its 98% natural formula of peach water and peptides that both nourish and refresh the skin. HELLO, GOOD STUFF! SKIN RENEWAL OVERNIGHT MASK | R119.95 Struggling to get your beauty sleep in? The essence SKIN RENEWAL OVERNIGHT MASK is enriched with avocado oil, shea butter and retinol to give your skin an overnight boost. Its lightweight texture is dermatologically tested and instantly absorbs into the skin so that you can wake up with a rejuvenated glow and soft texture. Apply twice weekly for smooth, radiant skin and an even complexion.

HELLO, GOOD STUFF! SKIN-PERFECTING TONER | R119.95 Remove all the gunk from your pores with the SKIN-PERFECTING TONER that not only clarifies the skin, but also reduces the appearance of enlarged pores and oiliness after just 14 days thanks to its 2% BHA and papaya extract content. Added glycerine ensures your skin remains moisturised. Flawless Skin Prep

Love that GLOW & BRONZE palette | R149.95 Add just the right amount of colour with an added glow thanks to this 2-in-1 bronze palette. Boasting three silky-soft shades such as Goddess Glow, Sunkissed Sparkle and Tropical Sunlight, beauty lovers can give themselves a radiant, sun-kissed look thanks to this multifunctional palette’s intense colour result. ALL ABOUT blur! even skin balm | R87.95

No need to add a filter to your snaps for the gram. Achieve a real-life filter skin effect with this skin balm that instantly improves skin texture by reducing fine lines and pores with an added velvety-soft finish. On Everyone’s Lips Lip care JELLY SLEEPING MASK | R75.95

Sleep masks are not just for the face. Give your lips a nourishing overnight treatment with this lip care mask. Enriched with shea butter, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, dry and chapped lips are now a thing of the past! Lip care COCOA BUTTER | R69.95 For an intensely nourishing treatment for your lips when you’re on the go, look no further than the lip care COCOA BUTTER tube that fits into any pocket. Enriched with cocoa butter, shea butter and vitamin E, your lips will be left with an ultra soft finish and a delectable cocoa scent.

Lip care HYDRA OIL CORE BALM | R63.95 Give your lips the ultimate pamper with this lip balm that not only hydrates the lips thanks to its balm layer but locks in moisture with a unique oil core of almond, macadamia, jojoba and safflower oil. Additional chamomile extract ensures a smooth application and a nourishing boost to the lips. Lip care SUGAR SCRUB | R75.95

This citrusy lip scrub with a fruity scent contains a nourishing blend of delicate sugar particles, shea butter and apricot kernel oil that gently removes dead skin cells resulting in soft, nourished lips. What the fake! EXTREME PLUMPING LIP FILLER | R81.95 Available in 02 Ice Ice Baby!

Fuller lips that don’t require a trip to the esthetician? Sign us up please! This plumping lip filler contains a specially formulated blend of peppermint oil, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to naturally plump the lips while coating them in a shimmery, gloss finish. Its non-sticky formula ensures no hair strands ruin your lips while its cooling effect leaves a pleasant sensation on the lips. Hydra kiss LIP OIL | R75.95 Available in 01 Kiss From A Rose, 02 Honey, Honey! and 03 Pink Champagne

Add a touch of shine to your lips without the stickiness of traditional lip glosses. This lip oil not only provides a high-shine finish when used alone or over lipstick, it also ensures intensely-moisturised lips thanks to its nourishing blend of hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, vitamin E and meadowfoam oil. Available in three shades that match any skin tone. Eye care and flair Lash WITHOUT LIMITS EXTREME LENGTHENING & VOLUME MASCARA | R87.95

Available in 01 Ultra Black and 02 Brown Even the shortest of lashes can’t escape the lengthening and volumising effect of the WITHOUT LIMITS mascara thanks to its flexible elastomer brush. Available in ultra-black and brown for a natural finish that’s been ophthalmologically tested and is even suitable for contact lens wearers. HYDRO GEL eye patches | R38.95

Available in 03 eye am a mermaid This one’s for all the beauty lovers who secretly wish they were a mermaid in their past lives. These dermatologically-tested hydro eye patches are enriched with hyaluronic acid to moisturise the delicate skin under your eyes and are compatible with all skin types. Their mermaid design provides a cooling effect that intensifies, making it the perfect addition to your morning routine for a quick and easy refresh. BRIGHT EYES! under eye stick | R82.95

Available in 01 soft rose No time for the HYDRO GEL eye patches? Not to worry! This under eye stick banishes dark circles in seconds thanks to its nourishing formula of aloe vera, sunflower oil and hyaluronic acid that instantly refreshes the eyes. Protect your energy mini eyeshadow palette & trust your intuition mini eyeshadow palette | R129.95 each

They may be small in size but these highly-pigmented mini eyeshadow palettes promise striking eye looks thanks to their matte and metallic finishes to create trendy looks no matter the occasion. Each palette comes with six complementary shades to help you create unique eye make-up with ease. MULTICHROME FLAKES eyeshadow topper | R87.95 Available in 01 Galactic vibes and 02 Cosmic feelings

Add a highlighting effect to your eyes with these multichromatic particles that can be used on their own or as a topper to your eyeshadow. The MULTICHROME FLAKES are self-drying with an added cooling effect that will leave your eyes feeling pleasant as they sparkle away. Blend & line eyeshadow stick | R63.95 Available in 01 Copper Feels, 02 OH MY RUBY, 03 Feeling Leafy and 04 Full of Beans

Make eye make-up a seamless process with this 2-in-1 eyeshadow stick that combines both your eyeshadow and eye-liner in one. Available in four unique shades with a metallic finish to give your eyes that special touch. The practical pen format offers the freedom to create both subtle and bold eye make-up looks thanks to its easily blendable formula. Dip eye-liner waterproof 24h long-lasting | R63.95 The dip eye-liner has once again returned to the shelves, now with an enhanced deep black formula that’s waterproof and long lasting. A now softer applicator ensures flawless application to give your eyes that wow factor.

Bloom baby, bloom! eye & face palette | R169.95 Available in 02 Bloom your own way This palette combines both your eyeshadow and face palette. The highly pigmented eyeshadows as well as the highlighter, blush and bronzer, will leave you with a silky-soft complexion. An integrated mirror ensures your make-up stays flawless all day – perfect for touch-ups on the go.

BROW FORMER | R82.95 Not only does the BROW FORMER gently remove hairs to keep your brows in shape, it also removes dead skin for a smooth finish. The three replacement shaving heads can be exchanged to minimise waste. 100% recycled paper packaging also ensures you can perfect your brows while protecting the environment. Nailed it

HOLO BOMB effect nail lacquer | R63.95 Available in 01 Ridin’ Holo, 02 Holo Moly, 03 hoLOL, 04 Holo It’s Me and 05 Holo Me Tight Create a futuristic effect on your nails with the HOLO BOMB nail lacquer that contains holographic pigments that will have your nails glowing as it catches the light. Instantly transform your nails thanks to its double-touch brush that ensures quick and easy application. Available in five futuristic shades.

CRACKING magic nail top coat | R63.95 Available in 01 Crack Me Up Essence stays on trend and now your nails can too with this CRACKING nail top coat that creates a black speckle onto the nails that’s instantly visible and complements any nail colour. Add your desired crack with its revolutionary formula that intensifies upon a more generous application.

THE MINI NAIL BUFFERS | R56.95 Never forsake your manicure with these cute and colourful nail buffers that are perfect in size to shorten, smooth, buff and polish your nails on the go. Each buffer comes in different grain sizes to ensure your nails are always in tip-top shape. French MANICURE stencils | R38.95

Available in 01 French Tips & Tricks From classic to pointy lines, achieve a salon level French manicure in the comfort of your home thanks to these nail stencils. Each tapered template is crescent-shaped to help you achieve precise and clean lines. French MANICURE tip painter | R44.95

Available in 01 You’re so fine Now that you have your stencils in place, it’s time to add the French to your manicure with the fast-drying tip painter that’s been expertly formulated for clean coverage thanks to its long, fine brush. French MANICURE click-on nails | R75.95

Available in 01 Classic French and 02 Babyboomer Style If you’re in a rush then these click-on nails are a must-have to get your nails in check. Each click-on nail comes with adhesive pads making them easy to reuse and apply in seconds. French MANICURE sheer beauty nail polish | R44.95

Available in 01 peach please! and 02 rosé on ice Kick off your manicure with this natural base that’s long-lasting and adds a natural sheer to your nails. Available in two semi-transparent shades and can be used before or after the essence French MANICURE tip painter. Nail GLUE TABS | R44.95

No more messy nail glue thanks to essence’s revolutionary GLUE TABS. Available in six pre-shaped sizes that accurately fit the nail bed and are ultra-flexible for seamless application of artificial nails. The films are reusable and can fit into any handbag for a manicure emergency. 3D NAIL JEWELS | R57.95 Available in 01 future reality and 02 mirror universe

Essence is about to bring the Metaverse to your nails thanks to these 3D NAIL JEWELS. Add a trendy touch to your nails with these glittering 3D stones available in 10 motifs. Nail Stickers | R38.95 Available in the following themes: stay bold, it’s GOLD | today’s mood: CUTE! | it’s a BLING THING | happiness looks good on you | call me QUEEN!

Now that you’ve perfected your manicure, it’s time to have fun with essence’s range of nail stickers to add that individual touch to your nails. Available in five themes, each self-adhesive sticker ranges in varying effects, golden accents and cute motifs to add fun wherever you go! essence’s range update promises a whole lot of fun thanks to multi-functional make-up that’s high in quality, performance and nourishing ingredients. Not only is this update environmentally conscious and easy on the pocket, it’s also filled with so many fun effects, bold colours and elements of surprise – perfect for welcoming in the new season as your authentic self! essence is available at Ackermans Woman, Clicks, Dis-Chem, Edgars, Foschini, MediRite, SkinMiles, Superbalist, Takealot, Woolworths and www.housofcosmetics.co.za.