Oppenheimer’s SA Future Trust launches R3m competition for top entrepreneurs

The South African Future Trust, founded by Jonathan Oppenheimer with the visionary aim of catalysing economic growth and job creation, is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural SA Future Trust Awards. The summit will be held at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg, on November 22 and 23.

This groundbreaking competition, aimed at recognising and rewarding the spirit of entrepreneurship in South Africa, will be unveiled at the South African Future Trust (SAFT) Summit. The SA Future Trust Awards will spotlight the dynamism and innovation of South African entrepreneurs across six categories, including the best implementation of a new business playbook, which will be revealed during the summit. In order to be eligible for participation in this category, the entrant needs to have been a SAFT Summit attendee with a valid ticket. Each of the category winners will be celebrated not only with the prestigious accolade of being an industry vanguard but will also receive a comprehensive prize package. The SAFT Summit delegate who wins the best implementation of a new business playbook category will receive a package valued at R500 000. This package is split between a cash injection of R250 000 to foster immediate business growth and an equivalent R250 000 value in extensive support, including mentorship from seasoned industry leaders, cutting-edge hardware, and other essential resources designed to scale their operations and accelerate their business trajectory.

This structured support, blending financial, strategic, and technological resources, reflects the South African Future Trust’s holistic approach to nurturing the country’s business talent. It ensures that the winning entrepreneurs will have access to both the capital and the expert guidance necessary to transform their business dreams into impactful realities. But the rewards don’t end there. Finalists will gain access to exclusive workshops with high-profile business leaders, providing invaluable mentorship and networking opportunities. Additionally, increased media exposure will catapult their businesses into the national spotlight, offering further avenues for growth and success. The South African Future Trust extends an invitation to all entrepreneurs across the nation to attend the South African Future Trust Summit. This event is not just a platform to learn about the SA Future Trust Awards but also an opportunity to engage with a community of innovators, investors, and thought leaders. It’s a place where ideas meet opportunity and where the next generation of business success stories begins.

Oppenheimer, reflecting on the importance of this initiative, remarked: “Entrepreneurship is the heartbeat of a thriving economy. Through the SA Future Trust Awards, we aim to fuel this spirit and support the brilliant minds driving our nation forward. We believe in the power of entrepreneurship to transform lives and communities, and we are committed to making that belief a reality.” We encourage entrepreneurs from all corners of South Africa to be a part of this transformative event. The summit is a stepping stone to a brighter future for South African businesses and the economy at large. Join us in celebrating and empowering the entrepreneurial spirit that will shape the future of South Africa. Be there at the launch, be part of the movement, and be the change you wish to see in our country.