OREO and Coca-Cola unite for a limited-edition biscuit experience

In a world where genuine connections can be hard to find, iconic brands OREO® and Coca-Cola® have joined forces to celebrate the ultimate best buddy duo, with a tempting twist. Introducing the exclusive limited-edition OREO Coca-Cola biscuit! Bringing together OREO’s playfulness and the magic of Coca-Cola - this may be the collab we didn’t even know we needed!

Best buddies bring out the best in each other, which is why this new taste sensation is a perfect blend of both, offering fans a one-of-a-kind flavour experience. The cookie features two signature OREO Cocoa biscuits, infused with the signature Coca-Cola recipe, and filled with classic vanilla crème and edible red glitter. From the first bite the OREO Coca-Cola flavour burst evokes the refreshingly authentic taste that fans crave.

Remaining true to each brand, the cookie is embossed with the classic OREO logo design on one side, and on the other a bespoke Coca-Cola design featuring either the famed Coca-Cola bottle or the logo. Inspired by OREO and Coca-Cola’s playful personalities, the sleek and eye-catching packaging is designed to bring fans the iconic flare they’ve come to love from both brands. Combining Coca-Cola’s globally recognised bottle silhouette with OREO’s popular embossed design shows off the freshest best buddy collab in Mzansi.

The launch of the limited-edition OREO Coca-Cola cookie creates more opportunities for best buddies to share. Look out for the interactive OREO Coca-Cola website where buddies can play to win exciting prizes, including limited branded merch, Spotify vouchers, and more. OREO and Coca-Cola have also created a bespoke in-app digital experience where best buddies come together – Spotify. The Spotify ‘Best Buddies Mode’ feature encourages friends to explore and merge each other’s musical tastes to customise a shareable playlist.

Follow OREO South Africa on Instagram for all the updates. “The OREO brand continues to stay playful while bringing our fans only the best experiences and exciting partnerships. What could be better than a fresh team-up with our new best buddy, Coca-Cola, leveraging the original tastes and styles of both brands to create innovative experiences for all. “We are excited to see how Mzansi twists, licks and dunks this fizzy pop of flavour!’’ said Simone van Zyl, category lead biscuits, Mondelēz Southern Africa.