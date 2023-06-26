Johannesburg - Ever wondered how the top black-owned businesses made it? Wonder what it takes to win industry awards or big corporate contracts? Maybe you want to know how to get the funding and team to bring your vision to reality? The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference will be a two-day event showcasing empowered black businesses and their makers. An array of “global” thinkers will take the stage to redress how we create better success, inclusivity and resilience in our workplaces.

Almost 30 years into democracy, driving purpose-led transformation continues to be at the top of the agenda for many businesses across the country. The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference is an opportunity to celebrate the organisations that are leading the way in empowering black businesses and transforming the workforce. Through panel discussions, workshops and keynote addresses, this two-day conference, which will be held in Joburg from July 19 to 20, will bring together organisations and businesses from a wide range of sectors.

After several years of partnering with the Top Empowerment Conference, organised by Topco Media, Nedbank has claimed the naming rights to the conference, which is now known as the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference. This important event will see prominent business leaders, public sector decision-makers and entrepreneurs interact through networking opportunities, fireside chats and case studies, which will provide all participants with actionable insights on how individuals and organisations can empower others. “As an organisation that is committed to purpose-led transformation, the Top Empowerment Conference provides Nedbank with the platform to participate in critical conversations that have the potential to drive the action needed to create a more equitable society,” says Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank.