Put the spotlight on health and living this summer with Samsung’s Black Friday Deals

As part of its 2024 Black Friday campaign running from November 1 to December 2, Samsung highlights the importance of good health and living - and how Samsung artificial intelligence (AI) can elevate your life. In delivering its commitment to enhancing well-being, Samsung integrates cutting-edge AI.

At the core of Samsung’s mission is the drive to enhance the well-being of individuals and families through innovative technology. As the demand for health-conscious solutions increases, Samsung recognises the pivotal role of home environments in promoting overall wellness. The technology giant prioritises wellness as one of its core values, and does this by offering products designed to enhance health and well-being. Samsung’s advanced technologies are integrated into a range of products which includes Bespoke Refrigerators and Washing Machines, AI-powered TVs and air conditioners. The Bespoke French Door Fridge with See-thru door has the SmartThings Energy mode, which reduces your energy usage with the digital inverter compressor.

The Bespoke Refrigerators offer customised temperature zones, which allow you to store different types of food at optimal temperatures. This ensures all food remains fresh for longer, while preserving its flavour and aroma. The Bespoke French Door Fridge with See-thru door (RF71DB975012FA) has the SmartThings Energy mode, which reduces your energy usage with the Digital Inverter compressor – backed by a 20-year warranty. This Black Friday, it is available for R64 999* (saving you R4 500) with a R10 000 Gold Tier Buy and Get Rewards. Alternatively, the stylish three door Bespoke French Door with Beverage Centre, 630 litre (RF29BB8600MTFA), which offers Twin Cooling technology that optimises temperature and humidity in fridge and freezer using independent cooling in each compartment, is available for R39 999* (saving you R17 000). Upscale moments in your everyday life with the most innovative Samsung AI TV yet. The 65" QN800D Neo QLED 8K TV gives you the ability to explore the various apps and services available for health, gaming, smart home management and other daily activities on Samsung Tizen OS. You can enjoy more transformative experiences on one epic screen. This model is available for R39 999* (saving you R30 000). With this offer, you can get free gifts like the Galaxy Watch 7 and the matching Q-Series Soundbar (HW-Q600C) worth R15 499*.

One of the highlight products is the Frame TV that not only brings art to your living room décor and entertainment experience, but also creates a beautiful and tranquil space. The Frame TV’s groundbreaking matte display absorbs reflections, so you can clearly see what is on display as well as the texture and details of art in the way it is meant to be enjoyed. This Black Friday, Samsung’s signature design and music bundle offer is yours when you buy the 65” The Frame LS03D QLED 4K Smart TV at R24 999* (saving you R5 000) – you get a complimentary Music Frame Wireless Smart Speaker valued at R6 999*. The Frame TV not only brings art to your living room décor and entertainment experience, it also creates a beautiful and tranquil space. This summer, get the perfect temperature no matter the weather. Complete your space with Samsung’s air conditioning systems that are equipped with advanced filtration technologies that purify indoor air, ensuring a healthier living space. It offers customisable settings to maintain comfortable temperatures and humidity levels, promoting overall comfort and relaxation.

Samsung technologies not only simplify daily tasks, but also empower users with meticulous health-tracking capabilities. The Galaxy Watch tracks physical activity, monitors your heart rate and provides sleep analysis – allowing users to track their fitness progress and maintain a balanced lifestyle. Samsung’s ongoing commitment to health and living technology innovation is evident in its expansive product line-up. This Black Friday, take advantage of significant savings while investing in appliances that enhance your home and health. For more information on Samsung’s Black Friday deals and to explore the full range of products, visit www.samsung.com/za and https://samsungair.co.za/shop/