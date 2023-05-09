Red Bull Unlocked brings together Joburg nightlife

For those with a thirst to celebrate friends and explore unforgettable experiences, Red Bull Unlocked is the key. In city after city, the most exciting local venues and talents—bars, clubs, performing artists, and more—take over Victoria Yards in Johannesburg to showcase their signature ambiance while also collaborating for must-see cultural mashups.

Johannesburg - For the first time ever, Red Bull Unlocked will celebrate Joburg’s unique nightlife by bringing together the best venues under one roof, offering the ultimate immersive experience for party-goers who love socialising and good times.

This global event has seen Switzerland, Manchester, Nashville, and Australia turn up, and now it’s Johannesburg’s turn to showcase what Mzansi has to offer. Taking place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, Red Bull Unlocked is a nightlife enthusiast's dream come true. Whether you’re looking for a night of dancing or a place to enjoy other forms of entertainment activations, Red Bull Unlocked has something for everyone.

Nightlife lovers, aka "groovists," won’t have to uber or carpool the city to find and enjoy its most amazing bars and talents. Victoria Yards will be transformed as establishments such as Jozi Gin, Last Alpeca, Best Friends, Altar Bar, Brown Sugar, Blondie, Ayep yep, Until Until experience, The Hang Awt, and Breathe, curated by Jessica Mashaba, recreate their original vibe in the space, with performances by Blxckie, Que DJ, Le Soul, Maglera Doe Boy, Dwson, Daliwonga, Felo le Tee, Ms Party, Kat La Kat, Trancemicsoul, LeloWhatsGood, Soweto’s Finest, DJ PH, DJ Buhle, and more surprise artists on the day.

At Red Bull Unlocked, everyone is invited to the party. One ticket provides full access to experience a collection of all the things that make Mzansi’s nightclub and dance scene special under one roof thanks to this one-of-a-kind event. To purchase Red Bull Unlocked tickets, visit redbull.com/unlocked for more information.