Red Bull Unlocked is here

Johannesburg - Victoria Yards will be transformed into a unique nightlife experience as Red Bull Unlocked brings Joburg’s best venues together under one roof to offer an unforgettable night out on Saturday. The event promises to be the ultimate experience for party-goers who love socialising and having good vibes. At the heart of Red Bull Unlocked beats the rhythm of music, food, and culture, which reverberates through the soul of Mzansi. From bars to clubs to performing artists, and more the night will be filled with a mash-up of immersive events and experiences – everything a “groovist” needs to make the best of their night out.

This global event has been to Switzerland, Manchester, Nashville, and Australia and now it’s Johannesburg’s turn to showcase what Mzansi has to offer. Taking place this Saturday, Red Bull Unlocked is a nightlife enthusiast's dream come true. Whether you're looking for a night of dancing or a place to enjoy other entertainment, the event has something for everyone. Red Bull Unlocked is a one-night-only mega event to rediscover Joburg’s famous nightlife scene all under one roof – there is no need for a second location. The featured venues that will take over Victoria Yards are Altar Bar, Ayepyep, Best Friends Street Bar, Blondie, Brown Sugar, Jozi Gin, The Hang Awt 1632, The Last Alpaca & Until Until Group with a special first look at the Jessica Mashaba Experience! Performances will include Ayanda MVP, Blxckie, Daliwonga, DJ Lag, Felo le Tee, Kat La Kat, LeloWhatsGood, Le Soul, Maglera Doe Boy, Trancemicsoul, Soweto’s Finest, and many more.