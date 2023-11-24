Reviving the Festive Spirit: Aku Dezembeke with Viceroy

In the face of financial challenges that have impacted South African consumers, Viceroy steps in with a mission to rejuvenate the spirit of imicimbi and bring back the joy of the festive season. Recognising the struggles faced by many, Viceroy is determined to turn the tide with a positive twist – Aku Dezembeke, the call to "Let's do December”. Imicimbi, integral to our culture, has seen a decline due to economic hardships, leaving many with limited resources for the essentials. As Viceroy, we believe in the power of celebration and unity, especially during the festive season. Aku Dezembeke encapsulates our commitment to turning the "We can't do December" sentiment into a rallying cry for positivity and togetherness.

To kick off this initiative, Viceroy is excited to announce the opportunity for Mzansi to win their share of R100 000 towards inkomo yomcimbi. The steps to participate are simple: • Purchase any Viceroy product. • WhatsApp “Aku Dezembeke” to 087 240 5270

• Follow the instructions provided. “Aku Dezembeke is more than just a phrase; it's a movement to bring back the celebration, the joy and the sense of community that imicimbi brings. When the hustle and bustle of the year die down and the grind comes to a halt, Aku Dezembeke invites everyone to experience the celebration in the air, the jovial affair that comes with imicimbi,” says Lando Appies, Brand Manager at Viceroy. Join us in spreading the word and reviving the spirit of imicimbi this festive season. Let’s make Aku Dezembeke a rallying cry for joy, unity and celebration.

Follow the conversation on Twitter @Viceroy_SA, Instagram @Viceroy.sa, or Facebook @ViceroySouthAfrica with the hashtag #AkuDezembeke #AkuDezembeke Viceroy Brandy promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.