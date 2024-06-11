Russian designers captivate the audience at the Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week Showcase A/W24 runway collection

The Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week was a vibrant event filled with stylish hair, fashion, cocktails, and international guests, bringing the streets of Soweto to life. Sta-Sof-Fro Brand Manager, Pearle Peane, said the brand's interest was in evolving alongside consumers, and emphasising the inseparable connection between fashion and hair as forms of individual expression.

"One cannot separate fashion and hair in the process of individual expression, so we are thrilled to participate at this level," says Peane. Multi-award winning celebrity hairstylist, Saadique Ryklief and other talented hairstylists brought unique looks to the models, contributing to the conversation about "uncharted creativity." Russian designers IMK and LI LAB showcased their season collections, leaving the audience in awe with their dark high-fashion.

LI LAB described its collection as the birth of a new era of beauty, drawing inspiration from mythical creatures and aiming to invite individuals to immerse themselves in a world of captivating aesthetics. "We sought to create a collection that invites individuals to immerse themselves in a world of captivating aesthetics in pursuit of true femininity and identity," said LI LAB. The collection featured fitted women's silhouettes in classic colours, designed to accentuate femininity with unexpected details.

Among the showcased designs, were lingerie-inspired dresses adorned with corset detail and seductive minis featuring Renaissance-inspired beadwork and dramatic trains. Designer Maria Kurdyumova of IMK, showcasing in South Africa for the first time, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity. "The show was awesome, the audience reacted actively to what we created. The models were incredible and gorgeous. I’m delighted and thankful for the opportunity provided," says Kurdyumova.

She presented key items from her previous collections and the new collection, where she adapted the looks to fit new models and changed the style. Her collection was inspired by black, Gothic style, and brutality. CEO of Soweto Fashion Week, Stephen Manzini, emphasized the theme of "uncharted creativity," expressing anticipation for the growth of designers and the South African fashion industry.