SA Future Trust Summit will provide a platform to discuss invaluable insight into SAs constantly changing business landscape

Globally recognised expert on disruptive technology, innovation and exponential leadership, David Roberts, is just one of the top-tier speakers who will address delegates at the inaugural South African Future Trust Summit, which is scheduled to be held on November 222 and 23 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. In a business environment that is constantly being disrupted and reshaped by technology, exponential leaders who can create ever-increasing capacity and capability in both individuals and organisations are rare and highly sought-after.

In his ground-breaking address, Roberts will take South African business leaders and entrepreneurs from businesses of all sizes through what it takes to become an exponential leader. He will be joined by top business talent from both within and outside South Africa at what is set to become the premier business leadership and learning gathering of 2023. “The objective of the summit, which will become an annual event, is to foster a profound understanding of the dynamic local business landscape and empower delegates to harness its potential,” says Jonathan Oppenheimer, Executive Chairman of Oppenheimer Generations, which provided R1 billion in funding to establish the Trust. “Our aim in instituting this event is to catalyse change by facilitating insightful interactions with individuals who are actively shaping and contributing to the local ecosystem, and to inspire them to embark on transformative journeys that will have a tangible impact on their businesses and the economy as a whole.

Keynote speakers The summit will feature several eminent keynote speakers and fireside chats with prominent thought-leaders and pioneers. The speakers will include GG Alcock, the founder and leader of Minanawe Marketing, who will offer extraordinary case studies drawn from his deep experience of the African market as well as strategies that resonate with both local and global audiences. Also on the agenda will be Sivan Yaari, a trailblazing social entrepreneur known for her transformative work in sustainable development across the African continent, Sivan’s organisation Innovation Africa provides fresh drinking water to over four million people per day.

SA Future Trust Summit. Picture: Supplied. SA Future Trust Summit. Picture: Supplied. “We anticipate that over 1 000 leading entrepreneurs will attend the summit,” says Oppenheimer, “all key stakeholders in the South African economy. This unique forum will provide them with exposure to some of the most innovative thinking in business today and will offer invaluable networking opportunities.” In addition to the keynote addresses and discussion sessions, the summit will feature four subject specific masterclasses, designed to help entrepreneurs address some of the most pressing challenges they are facing in today’s constrained and highly competitive business environment. About the masterclasses

The first of these, entitled Investor Ready: Building a Business That Attracts Capital, will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn how to make their businesses attractive to investors. The session will be facilitated by a seasoned investor who has invested in many ventures that have gone on to be highly successful. The second, entitled Innovate or Stagnate: Fit-for-Purpose Tech, will explore cutting-edge technologies that enterprises can use to transform the way they do business and ensure they stay competitive in a constantly changing business landscape. The remaining two masterclasses will focus on individual skills. The third of the four, entitled Guard Against Yourself: The Six Deadly Business Sins, will help entrepreneurs avoid common pitfalls in business and develop practical strategies for identifying and overcoming them. The final session, entitled Self Mastery: Finding Harmony in the Hustle, will delve into the subtle – and essential – art of self-mastery. It will help participants maintain peak mental and physical well-being in order to develop highly successful businesses.

“The objective of the summit is to equip business owners and entrepreneurs with the tools required to harness technology effectively, reduce operational costs, enhance profitability, avoid common pitfalls, and develop leadership attributes,” says Oppenheimer. “We aim to ensure that all participants leave the summit much better informed about the business landscape in South Africa and the opportunities available to enterprises within that landscape. Our intention is to provide them with a toolkit that will enable them to navigate the challenges of doing business in the contemporary environment effectively and successfully.” Bookings for the SA Future Trust Summit are now open and can be made on the Trust’s website at https://summit.southafricanfuturetrust.org/. The late-mover ticket price of R4 445 will apply from November 10 to 21.