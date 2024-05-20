SAITEX 2024: Unveiling trade opportunities through the township economy

In the heart of South Africa’s bustling economy lies a sector brimming with potential – the township economy. This rapidly expanding industry is essential for the prosperity of South African cities and does not only benefit the local economy; but it also facilitates trade across Southern Africa. It’s importance is highlighted by e-commerce giant Takealot’s latest R150 million deal with the Gauteng provincial government, which aims to integrate the township economy into the growing digital market. The initiative also reflects a growing recognition of the township economy’s potential as a significant driver of economic growth and innovation.

As the region’s dynamic enterprises and emerging economies seek to harness innovation and collaboration, SAITEX 2024 stands at the forefront of this transformative journey. Taking place from June 11 to 13 at the Sandton Convention Centre and organised by dmg events, SA’s leading international trade exhibition is poised to showcase the latest innovations, trends, and expertise driving the township economy and beyond. “SAITEX offers an ideal platform for entrepreneurs to engage and conduct business, thereby facilitating regional integration and driving economic growth,” says Phetogo Kubheka, Event Director – Transport & Trade Portfolio at dmg events. “The township economy’s remarkable growth story sets the stage for numerous trade opportunities. At a total market value of approximately R900 billion, this sector represents a significant market force that cannot be overlooked. SAITEX recognises this potential and has curated a series of workshop sessions featuring trade experts, financial institutions, and successful entrepreneurs, all geared towards unlocking the township economy’s full potential.”

Under the banner of “eKasi Talks”, SAITEX kicks off its workshop programme with insights from esteemed speakers. From government officials outlining the impact of policies like the Township Economic Development Bill to industry leaders, shedding light on unlocking opportunities within the region, attendees can expect a wealth of knowledge and actionable strategies to navigate this vibrant market. Moreover, SAITEX’s commitment to facilitating cross-border collaboration shines through its diverse line-up of SMME sessions. From country spotlights on emerging markets such as the UAE and Dubai to Zambia, to discussions on empowering women in trade, the event provides a platform for businesses to explore new horizons and forge meaningful partnerships. Highlighting its international reach is the participation of the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA), showcasing that country’s finest offerings and fostering trade connections across borders.

“SAITEX serves as a bridge, connecting visionary exhibitors with buyers and suppliers eager to explore new opportunities and source new, niche products while cultivating rewarding partnerships,” says Kubheka. Dynamic ecommerce workshops delve into the transformative potential of digital platforms in driving trade expansion. With sessions on third-party e-shops, blockchain technology, and social commerce, attendees gain insights into harnessing the power of technology to tap into global markets. Bernadette Zeiler, CEO and Head of International Trade at the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, lauds SAITEX's role in facilitating networking and partnership opportunities. As an advisory board member, Zeiler emphasises the event's instrumental role in expanding business horizons and accessing new markets.