Samsung’s human-centric, hybrid AI opens up new possibilities

By Won-joon Choi - Samsung Electronics We are at the beginning of the most exciting, and probably one of the most historic moments in technology. The era of mobile AI is here – which for Samsung is opened up by the introduction of Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy S24 series, our first AI phone.

Revolutionising mobile experiences with a hybrid AI approach To bring the real-life benefits of generative AI technology to the Galaxy S24 series, we took a hybrid approach to our AI integration. AI offers so many possibilities, and we believe mobile devices are the primary access point for unlocking its potential as users around the globe continue to rely on their phone for most of their day-to-day needs. The essential role that mobile devices play in everyday life means they are very personal items that people use during many critical and memorable moments. We understand these behaviours and believe smartphones should work harder so that users can truly make the most of important moments in a simpler, more intuitive, and more epic way. We also recognise the importance of privacy, which is why we give users full control over what they share and what they keep private.

We believe our hybrid approach is the most practical and reliable solution to meet all these needs and puts Samsung ahead of the curve. We are providing users with a balance between the instant responsiveness and extra privacy assurance of on-device AI, and the versatility of cloud-based AI through open collaborations with industry-leading partners in offering a variety of functions they need for daily life. Expanding possibilities with on-device AI We made the ‘Live Translate’ feature on-device AI based, because voice calls are the most basic feature of a smartphone, yet also an intimate and private means of communication. Samsung has committed to empowering users to communicate without language barriers, while at the same time ensuring every communication is safe and private.

To make this feature a reality, our R&D team worked day and night as part of a collaborative process that truly brought out the best in our teams. From determining the right size of AI language models, to training and testing in real-life scenarios, our R&D organisations within the MX business challenged themselves and pushed beyond the limits of what we thought was possible to get this feature running entirely on-device. Samsung’s global R&D networks around the world, which are in charge of growing the best talents and developing core technologies in each region, have also played a pivotal role. Samsung Research Centres around the globe, including Poland, China, India and Vietnam have dedicated themselves to developing and expanding the languages supported by Galaxy AI. Languages are very cultural, contemporary and localised - so to help people break down language barriers and communicate more naturally, the role of our local R&D offices is even more crucial in opening up new possibilities for users in more regions than ever before. All these efforts have enabled Samsung to offer something completely new which I’m excited to share. Soon, Samsung is extending the power of Galaxy AI beyond Samsung’s own native calling app by expanding Live Translate to other third-party message apps to support voice calls. So you can stay in contact with friends or colleagues, communicating on your favourite apps in multiple languages.

And since this feature has been integrated into our on-device AI language translation model, users will be able to experience barrier-free communication without worrying about privacy issues like personal data being shared outside their phone when using Live Translate. I expect that more and more mobile AI features will be incorporated inside mobile devices as the intelligent computing power of the latest chips – particularly NPUs – advances at a blazing fast speed, along with other technologies. This will enable more people to embrace AI and make every day more convenient while offering greater peace of mind. Growing Galaxy AI for tomorrow’s needs, today