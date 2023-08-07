The Skhaftin Courier Service, powered by Trevor's jet (fingers crossed), aims to deliver some of our special items from home to some of Trevor’s famous friends?! Why Trevor’s jet? Because he’s one of us, and we really, really think that he will be totally cool with it!

Johannesburg - From the Mzansiverse to the world! In true South Ahh fashion, Dillan Olliphant and Savanna Premium Cider have a favour to ask of Trevor Noah when he stops over at home for his Comedy Tour between the 30th of August and the 16th of September 2023.

What’s a Skhaftin? You may know it as a ‘tupperbakkie,’ an ice cream tub with anything but ice cream, or sometimes just something special transported by someone for someone else. And because Savivi does the last number things with last number people like M’Trevovo, The Skhaftin Courier Service wants to bring the best of South Ahh to the best of the States.

Think a goat for the G.O.A.T.? Like Yonce and Jay, or a personalised Rasta painting for the Met, or your cousin’s mixtape for Drake. It can be anything! “Will Trevor or won’t he? We don’t know. But it never hurts to ask. And in South Ahh, we are never afraid of asking,” says Kayla Hendricks, Brand Manager at Savanna Premium Cider. “We’re so excited to bring Trevor back to South Ahh, but with all those famous friends in the States, would we be South African if we didn’t ask him to plug the people? Worth a shot.”

The Skhaftin Courier Service asks South Africans to share their Skhaftin suggestions and ideas on social media using the hashtag #SavannaSkhaftinCourierService and tagging @SavannaCider. People of South Ahh can also participate in the conversation on air as the brand takes over various radio stations.