Johannesburg - The #SavannaSkhaftinCourierService is set to make waves. Savanna Premium Cider embarks on a unique endeavour to bring a taste of South Africa to the United States. The Skhaftin Courier Service, powered by Trevor’s jet (fingers crossed), aims to deliver special items and experiences from South Africa all the way to the US. That’s why, with the help of Dillan Oliphant and Trevor Noah’s jet, crisp, and dry Savanna Premium Cider is bringing the #SavannaSkhaftinCourierService to Mzansi and the Mzansiverse!

Why Trevor’s jet? Because he’s one of us, and we really, really trust that he will be totally cool with it! If you’re not hip to what a Skhaftin is, it’s a ‘tupperbakkie,’ an ice cream tub, or anything that is transported by someone for someone else. And because Savivi does the last number things with last number people like M’Trevovo, The Skhaftin Courier Service wants to bring the best of South Africa to the best of the United States. This could be a goat for the G.O.A.T. (Yonce), a personalised Rasta painting for the Met, or your little cousin’s mixtape for Drake! It can be anything! The whole point is to bring joy and gang ‘lols’ laughter across borders. “Will Trevor or won’t he? We don’t know. But it never hurts to ask. And in South Africa, we are never afraid of asking,” said Kayla Hendricks, Brand Manager at Savanna Premium Cider. “Through the Skhaftin Courier Service, we want to spread more laughs around the Trevor Noah tour and create a unique experience about everything South African. The Skhaftin Courier Service will ask South Africans to share their Skhaftin suggestions and ideas on social media using the hashtag #SavannaSkhaftinCourierService and tagging @SavannaCider. People of South Africa can also participate in the conversation on air as the brand takes over various radio stations.

Participants stand a chance to win tickets to see Trevor Noah perform live in their city. Each week, a lucky winner will be chosen to experience Trevor’s comedic brilliance first-hand. It’s going to be a jet-‘lag’ from start to finish. While the Skhaftin Courier Service is a fun and vibrant campaign, it is not a real courier service. The intention is to celebrate South African culture and creativity, connecting it with influential figures globally. The Skhaftin Courier Service is all about fun and vibes. It also carries a philanthropic aspect. Instead of sending physical iSkhaftins, South Ahh’s generous citizens are encouraged to contribute to the Trevor Noah Foundation, helping underprivileged children achieve their dreams and reach their full potential. “We chose to redirect the concept of iSkhaftin to make a real difference in the lives of children,” explains Ms Hendricks. “By supporting the Trevor Noah Foundation (https://trevornoahfoundation.org/get-involved/donate/), we can empower young minds and pave the way for a brighter future.”