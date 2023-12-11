Say goodbye to load shedding this festive season with huge discounts on a leading backup power solution

South Africa is enduring record levels of load shedding, most recently getting hit with stage 6 power cuts in late November. The outlook for the next few weeks and beyond is bleak, with Eskom forecasting that power supply will be tight throughout 2024. But there’s no reason to let load shedding spoil your festive season celebrations. Verteco has partnered with leading tech and energy brand, Huawei, and financial services giant, ABSA, to offer a flexible solution to power outages.

The HUAWEI Power-M is ideal for complexes, clusters, homes, and small businesses requiring backup power with no disruption. Keep the lights on with this all-in-one battery and inverter backup power solution from just R64999 including VATon a cash offer. There is also a R2 000 voucher redeemable against installation to sweeten the deal. Alternatively, choose a fully installed flexible monthly financing option with ABSA starting at R1699 per month.This special offer ends the year on a positive note for consumers and lasts until 31 December 2023. Perfect for SMEs and homes

The HUAWEI POWER-M all-in-one battery and inverter system includes built-in fire protection, safety features, quiet operation and IP66 waterproofing. It comes in aslim 16cm aluminum alloy enclosure with a frosted texture. This smart digital power solution allows you to start small and grow your installation over time, with systems ranging in size from 5kWh to 15kWh. Up to three units can be installed in parallel. Going green has never been easier.The unit comes standard with a built-in solar charger, so you can easily add solar panels.

You’ll get a seamless switchover to protect essential devices with continuous power supply when there’s a power outage or unstable grid. You won’t even see the lights flicker or feel the switchover when there’s a power disruption. There is a warranty on the entire unit as well as a six-month guarantee on installation through Verteco as the installation partner. Installation complies with the South African National Standards (SANs), has double surge protection, and meets the requirements of your insurer and the bank providing your financing. The HUAWEI Power-M is designed to provide a space-efficient, flexible backup power solution that is equally well suited to indoor or outdoor installation. Mount the unit on the floor or a wall, depending on your space and aesthetic needs.