Southern Sun to host wine tasting experience

Southern Sun is excited to announce that Southern Sun Rosebank will be hosting an exclusive Wine Tasting Experience following the 27th Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards. This prestigious event, scheduled for November 10 and 11, promises an unforgettable journey through a remarkable selection of premium South African wines and spirits.

Since 2018, Southern Sun has been the proud hospitality partner of the Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards. Building on this partnership, Southern Sun Rosebank is set to host an exceptional wine-tasting experience showcasing these award-winning wines. wine-tasting This event presents an opportunity for wine and spirits enthusiasts to taste the wines and meet the winemakers and producers who created them. Chief executive of Southern Sun, Marcel von Aulock, commented on the hotel group’s enduring partnership with the Michelangelo Awards: “Our association with these awards provides us with a platform to showcase some of South Africa’s most celebrated winemakers, and support an industry closely tied to our own. We are delighted to be hosting the Michelangelo Wine Tasting Experience, and look forward to welcoming wine enthusiasts to Southern Sun Rosebank.”

The Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards, Africa’s foremost wine and spirits competition, features an esteemed panel comprising 18 international judges from 15 countries, and six accomplished South African wine judges. Only the top one-third of entries earn coveted medals, including Grand Prix, Trophy, Platinum, Double Gold, Gold, and Silver awards. Co-owner of the Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards, Mynard Slabbert, emphasised the significance of the Wine Tasting Experience. “This event serves as a splendid showcase for the 2023 Michelangelo Awards winners, and brings together the wines, winemakers, and producers, offering local wine enthusiasts, sommeliers, restaurateurs, and merchants an exclusive opportunity to engage with them and savour their award-winning creations first-hand.” Tickets for the Michelangelo Wine Tasting Experience, hosted by Southern Sun Rosebank, can be bought online at Computicket for R350. Each ticket includes bottomless wine tasting and a light meal.