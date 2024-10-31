Soweto Theatre hosts exciting Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week showcase

The Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week Spring/Summer 24/5 Showcase set to light up the iconic Soweto Theatre.
This season promises an exciting line-up of both emerging and established designers, unveiling innovative designs that capture the vibrant spirit of local and summer fashion.
The event kicked off with a Media Day yesterday, followed by three exhilarating days of runway presentations that showcase the vibrant creativity and talent within South Africa’s fashion industry, shining a spotlight on emerging designers.
Stephen Manzini, founder and CEO of Soweto Fashion Week, shares his enthusiasm: “The Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week has significantly impacted the fashion community and has the potential for global networking.
“Having a brand such as Solangel from Russia that dresses Hollywood celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Madonna, and Nikki Glaser, and others is a testament to the fulfilment of this vision. We’re thrilled for this Spring/Summer edition, where designers will explore uncharted creativity in summer style.”
This year, Soweto Fashion Week announced its partnership with the renowned hair care brand Sta-Sof-Fro. After a successful Autumn/Winter Fashion Week in May, the synergy continues!
Pearle Peane, brand manager of Sta-Sof-Fro Amka, stated: “As a brand, Sta-Sof-Fro is constantly evolving. This partnership with Soweto Fashion Week has been exhilarating. We believe in ‘The Power to Change’ — a philosophy that reflects personal expression in hair, fashion, and style. We can’t wait to see the creativity unfold at this upcoming showcase!”
Calling all fashion buyers, media, stylists, and enthusiasts to join the Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week from yesterday to Saturday at the Soweto Theatre to celebrate creativity, culture, and the future of fashion in South Africa!
Tickets are available on Webtickets and at Soweto Theatre.
Designer Schedule:
Thursday, October 31 – Emerging Designers:
Sheshu xabange; Kaypable Creations; Dominion Creations; Rep Lepara; Sew Africa x 10 Designer Presentation.
Friday, November 1 – Established Designers:
Enhle Babes Couture; Style by Ali; Tshegofatso by Design;
Tumi Captivating Fashion; SOLANGEL (Moscow, Russia) - International Celebrity Designer; Vohni Couture; George Tebor x 10 Designer Presentation.
Saturday, November 2 – Closing Day Designers:
Alfalfa by Design; Macgale; Sun Goddess; Sibu FDB; Dope Store; University of Johannesburg x 10 Designer Presentation.
The Star