Soweto Theatre hosts exciting Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week showcase

This season promises an exciting line-up of both emerging and established designers, unveiling innovative designs that capture the vibrant spirit of local and summer fashion.

The event kicked off with a Media Day yesterday, followed by three exhilarating days of runway presentations that showcase the vibrant creativity and talent within South Africa’s fashion industry, shining a spotlight on emerging designers.

Stephen Manzini, founder and CEO of Soweto Fashion Week, shares his enthusiasm: “The Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week has significantly impacted the fashion community and has the potential for global networking.

“Having a brand such as Solangel from Russia that dresses Hollywood celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Madonna, and Nikki Glaser, and others is a testament to the fulfilment of this vision. We’re thrilled for this Spring/Summer edition, where designers will explore uncharted creativity in summer style.”