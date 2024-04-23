Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week showcasing autumn and winter runway collections

The Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week is back! This year’s fashion week schedule is jam-packed with exciting events, collaborations and presentations.

Fashion lovers from all over South Africa attend the event every May to experience the latest trends and collections for the coming Autumn/Winter Collections 2024 by some of the industry’s most renowned designers. The event is also a great opportunity to discover new names and faces in the fashion world. As you step into a world of elegance and sophistication, each piece on the runway tells a story of timeless beauty and exquisite craftsmanship, under the theme “Uncharted Creativity”.

The event is attended by fashion buyers, critics and stylists. Five talented designers from “The Intern”, by David Tlale, will make their debut under the Coca-Cola Emerging Designers Bloc. The Boys of Soweto, known for their vintage approach, urban and futuristic perspective, and Russian designers LI lAB and IMK will be among the main showcases. Stephen Manzini, the founder of Soweto Fashion Week, says this year’s runway collections are about exploring new ideas, concepts or solutions that have not been established in the fashion industry.

“Uncharted creativity often involves taking risks, pushing boundaries, and embracing experimentation to discover unexplored possibilities and create original and impactful outcomes,” says Manzini. He says this is a new dawn for Soweto Fashion Week. “I think this is the beginning of a new era as Soweto Fashion Week takes on a leadership position nationally and globally, we will no longer be considered as a bottom layer development platform but a global influencer and a player,” says Manzini.

Throughout history, the relationship between hair and fashion has been intricately intertwined. Hairstyles have served as reflections of the prevailing cultural norms and societal values of their time. Fashion trends have consistently contributed to and creatively influenced popular hairstyles. Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week also has a print partnership with "The Star" and "Saturday Star". Sta-Sof-Fro took the opportunity to collaborate with Soweto Fashion Week as Fashion trends have consistently contributed to and creatively influenced popular hairstyles.