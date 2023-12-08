Stay connected to DStv Compact this festive season and stand a chance to win!

We have your December watch list ready – along with 100 R5 000 shopping vouchers up for grabs. Whether it’s TV marathons, family gatherings or much-needed solo time, there’s plenty to do in December.

Add reconnecting to – or signing up for – DStv Compact to your to-do list and stand a chance to win one of 100 shopping vouchers valued at R5 000. Be sure to pay your subscription before December 17 and add some pizzazz to your festive budget. But that’s not the only reason to stay connected this festive season: from shows to keep the little ones occupied, to the most heart-stopping of sports documentaries, we’re making sure that entertainment is one less thing for you to worry about. “Our DStv Compact customers have enjoyed stellar content throughout the year, and we’re excited to have some fantastic additions to reward our customers even more this festive season,” says Yatish Narsi, chief marketing officer at MultiChoice South Africa.

“This holiday, customers will be able to enjoy new hit shows and sports documentaries, previously unavailable to compact. All this in addition to the amazing Premier League and PSL football. Festive viewing for fans and families is completely sorted,” he concludes. Some of the highlights DStv Compact customers can indulge in during the holiday season include: Nick Jr and Nicktoons: The channels will be available to Compact customers from December 14 to January 7.

Philly’s Games: The iconic grass-roots soccer tournament taking place in Tembisa will be televised live on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Variety 4. Her Story: A four-part docuseries spotlighting local female musicians and their incredible stories. Uthanda Bani?: This emotive show assists couples looking to remedy their addiction issues by offering therapy and intervention.

PlayRoom: A uniquely local edutainment channel carrying original South African and popular international content, including favourite animated titles dubbed into Zulu. TRACE Urban: The hip 24-hour music channel recently returned to DStv, just in time to have your festive playlist on lock. Adding to your holiday viewing are the latest local shows including “My Brother’s Keeper”, “In the Dock”, and “Sibongile and the Dlaminis”.

Don’t miss out on an incredible selection of sport documentaries on SuperSport 3, including “The Fall”, “The Last Rider”, “Citizen Ashe”, and “Bobby Robson”. Stay connected or sign up to DStv Compact for R599 (this includes an Explora Ultra, subscription and smart installation). Remember to pay before December 17 to stand a chance to win a R5 000 shopping voucher. For an additional R270 per month, you can add Indian – our range of Indian channels bringing you original Indian serials (express from India), Bollywood blockbusters and the best of Southern. It comes with full access to SuperSport Cricket until May 10 – so you can enjoy a Summer of Cricket, on us!