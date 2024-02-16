Tea for who? Why go Dry when you can go Crisp and Dry with Savanna 0.0% alcohol free?

Siyavanna South Ahh, we’ve got your first dry months of the year covered with our Crisp and Dry Savanna Cider 0.0% Alc Free.

This year, sticking to your New Year’s resolutions can be easier. You can say goodbye to sipping tea, being a high tea roller, playing tea pong, and saluting the kettle flute while trying to cheers with a teacup and saucer.