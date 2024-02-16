Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Friday, February 16, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Tea for who? Why go Dry when you can go Crisp and Dry with Savanna 0.0% alcohol free?

Published 3h ago

Share

Siyavanna South Ahh, we’ve got your first dry months of the year covered with our Crisp and Dry Savanna Cider 0.0% Alc Free.

This year, sticking to your New Year’s resolutions can be easier. You can say goodbye to sipping tea, being a high tea roller, playing tea pong, and saluting the kettle flute while trying to cheers with a teacup and saucer.

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zva72dAWfXU

“Why do Dry when you can do Crisp and Dry? Rather let your cup runneth over with Crisp and Dry Savanna 0.0% Alc Free. It’s the same Savanna taste you know and love, just alcohol-free,” says Kayla Hendricks, senior brand Manager for Savanna.

”You can say goodbye to raised pinkies, burning your tongue on hot tea, and trying to make it rain with tea bags.“

Savanna 0.0% Alc Free is available at all major retail outlets and liquor stores. Celebrate the start to 2024! Siyavanna South Ahh, we’ve got your Crisp and Dry covered.

#CrispandDry #SavannaAlcFree #SiyavannaSA

The Star

Related Topics:

South AfricaAlcohol-free