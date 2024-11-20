Tendai Matore: a proven leader stepping into the role of acting Group CFO at SABC

Tendai Matore, a seasoned finance executive, has been appointed as Acting Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), a testament to his deep expertise and longstanding leadership within the organisation. With over 15 years of experience in finance, Matore has been an instrumental part of SABC’s financial management team, working closely with the outgoing Group CFO, Yolande Van Biljon, for the past six years.

His deep understanding of the corporation’s financial landscape, strategic priorities, and operational goals makes him the ideal candidate to take on this crucial role while the search for a permanent CFO continues. A Chartered Accountant (SA) with an MBA in Finance from Durham Business School, Matore’s career is a showcase of financial acumen, transformative leadership, and unwavering commitment to operational excellence. His journey through various high-level roles has been marked by significant achievements in financial management and reporting, risk management, cost control, and strategy execution.

Key Achievements and Leadership at SABC Since joining SABC in 2016 as Group IFRS Reporting Specialist, Matore has played a key role in strengthening the SABC’s financial systems and governance. He led the implementation of critical International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and played a pivotal part in turning around the corporation’s financial reporting function, which resulted in the organisation achieving its first unqualified audit in over a decade-a monumental milestone.

In his current role as Head of Financial & Management Reporting, Tendai has continued to drive significant improvements, overseeing the financial functions of SABC’s core business including SABC’s Radio, Television, Sport, News, and Technology divisions. Under his leadership, the corporation has made substantial strides in cost management, digital transformation, and strategic financial planning. Notably, Matore led the implementation of robotic process automation within SABC’s financial processes, driving efficiency and reducing costs by R300 million through operational improvements.

Matore’s impact extends beyond financial management; he has been a catalyst for strategic decision-making at SABC, providing critical financial insights that have helped guide executive decisions. His expertise in risk management, cost control, and financial strategy has been vital in strengthening SABC’s financial position. A Trusted Leader in Finance

Matore’s leadership style is rooted in collaboration, transparency, and a deep understanding of the complexities of large-scale operations. His ability to work effectively with diverse teams across SABC’s seven operating divisions, combined with his exceptional communication skills, has earned him the trust and respect of colleagues and stakeholders alike. His strategic thinking and hands-on approach to financial management have helped drive significant organisational improvements and financial stability.

Before his tenure at SABC, Matore’s experience included various roles where he provided high-level financial advisory services and led major capital projects. He also played a key role in managing the financial aspects of Transnet’s R310 billion capital projects, identifying opportunities for cost savings, and improving project delivery. Commitment to Excellence and Development Matore’s dedication to personal and professional growth is evident in his academic credentials and continuous learning.

In addition to his MBA in Finance from Durham Business School, he holds a Global MBA Certificate from Tsinghua University in Beijing, and he is currently pursuing certification in Microsoft Power BI. As a Chartered Accountant (SA), Matore is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and financial expertise. His thought leadership extends to the broader financial community, with published articles in AccountingSA and The Journal of the Global Accounting Alliance, where he shares his insights on emerging trends and challenges in financial management.

Looking Forward: A strong Future for SABC As Acting Group CFO, Matore is well-positioned to continue steering SABC through its current challenges and opportunities. His proven track record of financial leadership, strategic execution, and operational transformation ensures that the organisation remains on a strong path toward growth and sustainability.