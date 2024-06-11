The Allure Group plans to hone PR specialists’ and enthusiasts’ skills via masterclass

For public relations enthusiasts who want to sharpen their PR skills, The Allure Group (TAG) in partnership with Independent Media will be hosting a brand awareness masterclass under the theme “Building a Brand Through PR Masterclass” on July 3 at World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The masterclass will be honoured by 12 marketing and PR giants as guest speakers, who are going to speak on building brand awareness, their personal testimonies and real-life cases. Guests include marketing pundit Sylvester Chauke, Willy Seyama, Dr Thebe Ikalafeng and Sibu Mabena, among others.

According to Bonnke Shipalana, founder and group CEO of Johannesburg-based reputation management company The Allure Group, PR can significantly raise brand awareness and drive interest and sales. “Good PR can help a company generate earned media placements that assist in constructing brand identity and industry equity. Importantly, this can and should increase industry presence and sales. “Followers and customers want to hear a good story, and the better the story, the better the chance it will be published. Public relations is an effective way to build a brand, communicate with a target market, and attract further investment. When properly executed, PR can reap long-term profits. For new and emerging brands, a public relations campaign helps to set the narrative, create brand buzz, and build a loyal following,” said Shipalana.