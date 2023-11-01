With the launch of the 12-piece collection, Pandora responds to overwhelming demand from fans, and aims to create a new storytelling platform for wearers. Available from September 28, the collaboration introduces new crafting techniques from the jewellery house all inspired by the iconic symbolism from the fantasy series. An official collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the Game of Thrones x Pandora collection brings to life the famed world in wearable designs. Each piece from the collection tells a story, inviting wearers to express themselves through the themes explored across the series.

Pandora SVP creative directors A. Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo commented on the partnership: “Every piece of jewellery in the collection tells a story and brings you back to a moment in the series or a beloved character. It was important for us to represent the symbols and sigils from the series. Their stories can make you feel powerful, like anything is possible.” A shared vision through design and craftsmanship The Game of Thrones x Pandora: a celebration of self-expression and identity The “Game of Thrones” world is famed for its Houses, families and the armour that represents them, with characters united through a common identity. The collection explores the concept of jewellery as armour, with elements of the show transformed into wearable designs, allowing wearers to express their fandom and unique identity in how they style their jewellery.

Craftsmanship techniques reflect the stories, textures, and landscapes of ‘Game of Thrones’ The Game of Thrones x Pandora: a celebration of self-expression and identity Exploring the series’ visual world, inspiration was taken from Pandora’s traditional style of oxidising sterling silver to add a contrasting dark detail to the pieces. This technique is key to the Iron Throne charm that symbolises the game of power at the heart of the story, with a contrasting green man-made stone representing the emerald encrusted on one of the swords. New techniques for the jewellery house such as laser soldering are essential to the translation of key themes. Unveiled on the clasp of a bracelet representing House Targaryen and House Stark, this technique contrasts fire and ice, with the silver direwolf on one side, and the 14k gold-plated dragon on the other. Crafted with a studded chain texture, newly launched by Pandora in 2023, the intricate details come alive like dragon scales as they move. The Dragon Egg Charm and bi-tonal Murano Dragon Charm create a colour divide which symbolises the contrast between good and evil in the “Game of Thrones” world.