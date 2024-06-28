The Goo Goo Dolls: Live in South Africa this December

MULTI-platinum, Grammy-nominated band Goo Goo Dolls is thrilled to announce their tour to South Africa this December. Known for chart-topping hits like Iris, Slide, Here is Gone, and Name, their music has moved generations, solidifying them as one of rock music’s most beloved and enduring bands. The tour kicks off at Cape Town’s Kirstenbosch Gardens on December 4, followed by a concert at Durban’s ICC Durban on December 5. The tour culminates in a monumental finale at Pretoria's historic Voortrekker Monument on December 7.

“We’re so proud to finally be able to announce our South African tour,” said John Rzeznik. “It’s going to be three amazing nights of great music for everyone, so be there!” Experience the Magic Live: The Cape Town leg of the tour on December 4 forms part of the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concert series – a celebrated annual tradition that attracts both locals and tourists. The world-renowned Kirstenbosch Gardens provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable night on the lawns under the stars. Special guests Just Jinjer will add a touch of homegrown talent to this unforgettable night of music. Just Jinjer’s hits include What He Means and Shallow Waters.

The band will then make their way to Durban, where they will take the stage at ICC Durban on December 5. Fans will be delighted to hear that singer-songwriter Roan Ash will share the stage as special guest. Known for his unique blend of folk, blues, country and rock, his songs If I Ever Saw Heaven and Whiskey to My Soul, reached No 1 on South African radio stations. The tour will culminate in a grand finale at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria on December 7. Situated atop a hill overlooking the city, the Voortrekker Monument is a fitting venue for a monumental performance including performances by Roan Ash, Ross Learmonth and Matthew Mole. Singer-songwriter Ross Learmonth has entered a new era in his career allowing him to showcase his longevity as an artist and his true talent as a songwriter. Since his departure as frontman of rock group Prime Circle, Learmonth’s singles Wild, Screaming, and Young all went to number one across a variety of South African radio stations.

Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Matthew Mole made history with his debut album, The Home We Built, reaching #1 on iTunes SA, a first in South African music history. His second album, Run, also topped the iTunes charts, proving his consistent appeal. Ghost, his third album, won two South African Music Awards. His latest musical odyssey, Wake Up, It’s Morning, has already stirred up 5 million Spotify streams in record time. Don't Miss Out: Hearing thousands of fans sing along to the Goo Goo Dolls’ Iris is a moment that transcends generations, making their concerts a must-see for any rock fan.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience. TICKETS: Tickets for all the Goo Goo Dolls concerts will be available from Thursday, June 27, at 9am at Webtickets. PRESALE: Absa clients can take advantage of a special pre-sale period starting from the June 24 at 9am through to June 27 at 9am. During this period, tickets can be purchased exclusively through Webtickets.co.za using an Absa debit or credit card. No other forms of payment will be accepted during the pre-sale period.

Presented in collaboration with Absa, this tour highlights Absa's commitment to enriching the live music experience in South Africa. Absa clients enjoy an exclusive 72-hour window to secure tickets before the general public, demonstrating Absa's dedication to providing unique benefits and memorable experiences for their clients. SOUTH AFRICA GOO GOO DOLLS DATES: Wed Dec 4 – Cape Town, Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Thu Dec 5 – Durban, ICC Durban Sat Dec 7 – Pretoria, Voortrekker Monument Gates open at 4pm

ABOUT GOO GOO DOLLS Formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, NY, during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered four Grammy Award nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 number one and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles”. Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] has gone double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl five-times-platinum and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. Their music continues to reach new audiences around the world and rack up platinum and gold statuses – including the recently platinum-certified “Slide,” “Black Balloon” and “Better Days” – and has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers.