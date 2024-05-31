The Mzansi Food & Drink Show debuts in Jozi in June

South Africa’s biggest culinary extravaganza, the Mzansi Food & Drink Show, is set to take place at the Kyalami International Convention Centre from June 15 to 17. The show is the brainchild of RX Africa, the company behind several premiere events, including Decorex JHB, Comic Con Africa, Africa Travel Week and Fame Week Africa.

The mega food and drink festival will incorporate previously hosted shows, including the Fire & Feast Meat Festival and the Coffee & Chocolate Expo, as well as new additions such as the Fine Food & Wine Show, the Bar & Good Spirits Showcase and the Mzansi Food Market. Visitors to the show will be able to enjoy food and drink tastings, cooking demos, master classes, braai competitions, exclusive offers and a marketplace filled with gastronomic delights. It promises to be a fun-filled event, catering for the whole family, and taking place over a long weekend that includes Youth Day on June 16 and Father’s Day on June 17. Hanli Goncalves, the portfolio director of the Mzansi Food & Drink Show, says: “South Africans are ready for a food and drink show of this stature and we are determined to make it the biggest and best culinary show on the continent. It will be the stage on which local culinary personalities will strut their stuff and all the latest food and drink trends will be on offer with something for the whole family and for all tastes.”

Highlights during the three-day event will be the King of the Braai competition, the Fire & Feast Meat Smoke-Off, the Butcher’s Block Competition, the Chief & Charge Corporate Cook-Off, the Barista Battle Royale, the Ring of Fire Chilli Festival, a whisky theatre, a flairtending competition, a bespoke wine tasting lounge and so much more. Show-goers can also explore a variety of stands selling the trendiest ingredients and the latest braai equipment and kitchen appliances and discover an entire world of new and exciting products from a wide range of exhibitors. Tickets for the Mzansi Food & Drink Show are available from Howler.