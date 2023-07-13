The Plant Powered Show, an event for all to enjoy

Johannesburg - The Plant Powered Show – the first of its kind on the African continent – takes place next month at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre. Doors will open on Friday, August 4 at noon and close on Sunday, August 6 at 5pm. (See below for daily opening and closing times.)

The Plant Powered Show is an unmissable event aimed at those looking to live and enjoy a healthier, more conscious and sustainable lifestyle. The three-day show brings together top chefs, food personalities and celebrity cooks, mixologists, health and wellness experts and a marketplace stocked with plant-based food, drink and conscious-living products with hundreds of new and familiar brands for show visitors to discover, experience, be inspired by and purchase. One of the main attractions at both shows will be The Checkers Plant Kitchen, powered by Simple Truth and featuring a bumper line-up of chefs and mixologists who can be seen for free, and the cooking demos will also include free tasters of the chefs’ recipes. In addition to the hourly chef demos, health and wellness talks and masterclasses, The Plant Powered Show will also feature a marketplace of new, innovative and high-quality vegan and plant-based food, drink and conscious-living products, an opportunity for visitors to meet their favourite chefs and get books signed, pop-up restaurants, food trucks and chill-out areas.

This is a show that everyone will enjoy. Last year’s show attracted a wide range of visitors, from vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and reducetarians, sports enthusiasts, individuals looking for healthier, more ethical lifestyle choices for themselves and their family, foodies looking for inspiration to the trade including retail, restaurant, hotel and hospitality establishments, local distributors and exporters looking to identify high-quality and innovative emerging producers. Tickets for The Plant Powered Show are available from Quicket or at the door. Book before the show and save. Tickets online cost R150pp for adults, R120pp for students and seniors over 60+ (valid ID required on entry). Tickets for the masterclasses cost R145 – you can select as many as you like (valid with a General Admission ticket on the day). Weekend ticket options are also available. Tickets are on sale at Quicket or at the door. Book your tickets here (https://qkt.io/ThePlantPoweredShow_Joburg) before the show and SAVE 25%.

For more info, visit The Plant Powered Show website: https://plantpoweredshow.com The Plant Powered Show Kyalami International Convention Centre, Greater Johannesburg

– Friday, August 4, 2023, from noon to 6pm – Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 10am to 6pm – Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 10am to 5pm