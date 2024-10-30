The price of power: money in American elections

By Jerry Grey Here’s the lowdown on the cash game playing out in the American election scene. It's a high-stakes poker match where the chips are dollars and the pot is the White House. Let's dive into the deep pockets of political funding and how it’s shaking up the race.

Big bucks, big influence We're talking about the kind of money that makes Wall Street blush. Guys like Musk and Gates, they're not just tech titans; they're political sugar daddies. Musk is said to have dropped a cool 1.5 grand on votes, splashed out 1 million daily in lotteries, and his political donations top the 100 million mark. Meanwhile, Gates isn't playing small ball either, dropping a whopping 50 million on Harris’s campaign. That's not monkey money; that's the kind of cash that can make or break a campaign. Money talks, but does it walk the democratic line?

Now, this kind of financial firepower might show these billionaires support for their chosen candidates, but it also screams out the inequality in the system. Regular Joes are looking at this and feeling like their vote is about as valuable as a two-dollar bill. It's not just about winning votes; it’s about buying access and influence. High cost of running for office Candidates need moolah for ads, meet-and-greets, and campaign events. In a tight race, it's the candidate who can splash the most cash who often gets the most attention. But this cash contest also means that the election isn't as fair and free as we’d like to think.

The 2024 US election is being contested by Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Photo: Supplied Money politics: the high rollers game The US has a long history of money in politics, turning elections into a high-rollers game where the average guy’s voice is drowned out by the clinking of coins. It’s not about who gets the most votes; it’s about who can afford the most airtime and ad space. Impact on democracy

This money-driven politics is more than just a side show; it’s messing with the core of democracy. When money is the main driver, the democratic values we hold dear are at risk. It's not just about winning an election; it's about staying true to the ideals of fairness, transparency and broad representation. Conclusion: Is democracy for sale? The American election is not just about policies and promises; it’s a battleground where the biggest wallets often carry the most weight. Is this the democracy we want, or is it time for a change?