The ‘Sound of Music’ cast heads to Montecasino after a spectacular Artscape season

After an unprecedented sell-out season at the Artscape Opera House, Pieter Toerien and Cape Town Opera’s stunning production of the world’s most-loved family musical, “The Sound of Music”, ended its record-breaking, month-long run on January 14.
Seen by over 51 000 delighted theatregoers of all ages, this highly acclaimed musical saw every single show sold out, with nightly standing ovations.
The brilliant cast that stars Cape Town Opera House soloist Brittany Smith as Maria, Nadia Beukes as Frau Schraeder, Craig Urbani as Captain von Trapp, Wiliam Berger as Max and Janelle Visagie as the Mother Abbess, is now headed to Johannesburg where the production begins previewing on January 27 at the Teatro at Montecasino. It runs until March 3. With the first week already sold out, Joburg audiences are urged to book swiftly.
Performances: Tue – Fri @ 7.30pm, Sat @ 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sun @ 2pm & 6pm.
Tickets at Webtickets and Theatre Box Office (011) 511 1988.
Online booking at www.webtickets.co.za
The Star