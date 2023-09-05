Tickets for the R5m Betway Summer Cup on sale

The R5 million Betway Summer Cup, the Highveld’s most popular horse race event, is now available as Turffontein Racecourse in Joburg prepares for a scorching race day on November 25. The theme for this year’s event is “Summer Reign” and top global online betting and gaming brands Betway and 4Racing have doubled the stakes for one of Africa’s richest and most eagerly awaited race days this year.

The Betway Summer Cup is primarily a “People’s Race,” with this year’s subject selected in response to a well-attended public call for entries. The 2023 Betway Summer Cup and the “Summer Reign” theme are your chance to “own your Joburg Summer” in your own unique way, to let your hair down and have fun at the greatest Jozi end-of-year event, whether you’re a serious gambler or just a casual social race day attendee. The 2023 Betway Summer Cup is a unique horse racing and entertainment spectacle with all the bells and whistles, lots of adrenaline, top-notch horse racing, and a fun day of entertainment, hospitality and partying to kick off the Joburg holiday season. Tickets are currently on sale at Ticketpro, starting at just R100.

“The Summer Cup is the big one on the Highveld horse-racing calendar and with the fantastic support of Betway, we are really upping the ante this year, with record stakes of R5 million for this prestigious race. For owners and trainers, there is now an even bigger incentive to enter the country’s leading thoroughbreds and to reign at the Betway Summer Cup and for jockeys and grooms, there is the prestige of winning one of South African horse racing’s three major races. And of course for punters, this is a massive racing day, with big pools and top-quality, competitive racing throughout the day, so get your tickets early and join us for what is sure to be a sensational Betway Summer Cup this year,” said 4Racing CEO Fundi Sithebe. Along with raising the stakes, Betway has also added a significant incentive for all of the grooms of the horses entered in the final field of this year’s Betway Summer Cup. “The Betway Summer Cup, in many ways, is the highlight of the Highveld racing season. We all know the importance of the grooms, and as a reward for their many days and hours of hard work spent, Betway will be giving each groom of a thoroughbred who makes the final field in this year’s Betway Summer Cup a R20 000 bonus,” Betway’s Jonathan Blumberg said.

On the “Summer Reign: You Rule!” topic, Sithebe expressed excitement about seeing how participants will personalise and interpret the subject. “The 2023 Betway Summer Cup gives everyone the chance to reign on the Turffontein track this summer. So dress up and be bold with your race day colours. If going black is your superpower, you want to power dress or light up the day in all white or in your bright colours and African prints, go for it. Do whatever makes you feel powerful and strong and makes you reign like Kings and Queens this Jozi Summer. We can’t wait to host you at Turffontein for the Betway Summer Cup,” said Sithebe. On the website www.betwaysummercup.co.za, tickets can be purchased starting today at Ticketpro for just R100 for adults and R50 for children under the age of 12.