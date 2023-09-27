Trust your roots with SELA herbs

Johannesburg - With the rising costs of healthcare and side effects from medication, consumers are becoming more discerning and looking for natural ways to look after their health. In celebrating the culture and extensive natural biodiversity of South Africa, SELA is a proudly South African brand that recognises the rich history of African traditional herbs and their use to help boost health and relieve the symptoms of illnesses.

SELA has been tried and tested and is proud to have been part of many South African households over the last seven years. Each of the African traditional herbs used in SELA products has been carefully selected for their powerful abilities and packaged in convenient products making it easy to drink and enjoy daily. The SELA range include 15 teas, 8 mixtures and tablets, which include products to support sexual health, blood sugar, high blood, boosting the immune system, aiding with skin problems, colds & flu, bladder and kidney problems and many other ailments. SELA products are available at all leading grocery retailers, pharmacies, wholesalers nationwide. At the heart of the brand, is SELA’s desire to serve its customers with quality, safe and affordable traditional African herbal products, and provide preventative solutions before health conditions get worse.