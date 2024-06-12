Tullamore D.E.W. Joins Forces with ‘Old School’ for an Exclusive Rugby Jersey Collaboration Celebrating South African and Irish Unity

In a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship and the unifying spirit of rugby, Tullamore D.E.W., the renowned Irish whiskey, is proud to announce its collaboration with Old School, South Africa’s premium rugby leisurewear brand. The limited edition partnership, launching in June 2024, perfectly coincides with the eagerly anticipated rugby match between Ireland and South Africa in July, showcasing a blend of cultures and passions. Originating from a Stellenbosch dorm room in 2019 by brothers Daneel and Stefan, Old School has quickly ascended as a beacon of quality and pride in the South African sportswear market. Starting with a singular vintage long sleeve rugby jersey and growing into a brand synonymous with South African spirit and style, Old School is proud to extend its ethos of tradition and quality to the partnership with Tullamore D.E.W.

The collaboration proudly introduces a limited edition partnership “Old School” rugby jersey, elegantly-embroidered with the Tullamore D.E.W. logo, exclusively obtainable via the Old School website. The offer presents fans with the opportunity to claim the one-of-a-kind jersey through an exclusive deal and invites rugby lovers to enhance the matchday experience with a bottle of Tully. Regardless of the game’s outcome, Tullamore D.E.W. stands as the quintessential companion for celebrating triumphs, consoling defeat and savouring the spirit of the game. It’s the ideal shared indulgence for enjoying sports, fostering good vibes and cherishing moments with friends. The first 30 consumers to purchase a Tullamore D.E.W. Rugby Jersey will be rewarded with a complementary bottle of Tullamore D.E.W., melding the love for rugby with the appreciation of fine whiskey.

Reflecting on the collaboration, the founders of Old School said: “Our journey with Old School has always been about more than just apparel; it’s about capturing the spirit of the game and the heart of our supporters. Partnering with Tullamore D.E.W. is a milestone that celebrates our shared values and the rich tapestry of South African and Irish heritage.” The limited edition collaboration between Tullamore D.E.W. and Old School is not just a celebration of the rugby game between Ireland and South Africa but a testament to the unity and camaraderie that sport and culture can foster. It’s a blend of tradition, passion and the joy of the game, captured in the craftsmanship of each jersey and every bottle of Tullamore D.E.W. Get your limited edition jersey by tapping this link.

Join us in this celebration of heritage, unity and the spirit of rugby. Tullamore D.E.W. is renowned for its triple-distilled, triple-blend and triple-cask matured whiskey. It offers a smoothness and complex flavour profile that stands out in the world of spirits. Crafted in the heart of Ireland, this whiskey embodies a tradition of excellence that dates from 1829, blending the rich heritage of Tullamore with innovative distilling techniques. Perfect for connoisseurs and newcomers alike, Tullamore D.E.W. invites you to experience the warmth of Irish hospitality in every pour. Discover the spirit of Tullamore D.E.W. – where every drop tells a story of craftsmanship, community and the pursuit of sharing awesome moments together.