When women in business unite for a common purpose, something powerful happens!

Confident Women in Business (CWIB) is a community of businesswomen who are passionate about their faith and business and a forum to inspire, encourage, and support women in business.

Johannesburg - Businesswomen in Johannesburg and surrounding areas are invited to connect, network, celebrate, grow their networks and businesses, and support other women in business at the upcoming CWIB EXPO.

The founder of Confident Women in Business, Cerita Nagy, believes that the CWIB Expos bring women together with the intention of connecting, collaborating, and supporting one another in their business and faith journeys. Christian businesswomen at any stage of their career or business can showcase their products and services, support each other, minister to each other, and build heartfelt business relationships.

The CWIB Expo will be hosted on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton from 9am until 2pm. At 11am, there will be an encouraging business talk! The guest speaker, Puleng March, is a multi-award-winning gospel artist and renowned businesswoman. Her topic is ‘When Your Gift Opens Doors'. Your gift is what God has endowed you to do. When you combine this with your passion, there will be nothing holding you back! Puleng will share her journey with the audience and how speaking your passion into the world will help you reach your dreams and goals in life and in business!

Whether it is a brand-new business idea, an existing business, or a woman who is looking to make a career change, this Business Expo is an opportunity to inspire them and grow them as businesswomen. The expo is open to visitors. For more information or to register, visit www.confidentwomeninbusiness.co.za/business-expo-johannesburg-2023 or contact [email protected].