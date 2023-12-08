Win a Barbie Dreamhouse worth R6 400!

The new Barbie Dreamhouse is a highly anticipated item this year and is already a hit with kids and parents, for all the right reasons. Behind the stylish designs and integrated play opportunities are incredible benefits and features that we don’t always see or know about… So, here are five interesting facts about the new Dreamhouse that you didn’t know:

It is a symbol of childhood dreams. The new Barbie Dreamhouse is a symbol of childhood dreams for many children. It promotes creativity as it’s a place where they can imagine themselves as anything they want to be, from a doctor to a fashion designer, and everything else in between. By creating their own scenarios, children develop critical thinking skills, learn to think outside the box, and practise social interactions with their dolls, fostering empathy and emotional intelligence. The Dreamhouse can help children develop their fine motor skills, and a sense of autonomy, personal expression, and decision-making skills. As they experiment with the customisable design, children develop their sense of style, spatial reasoning, and the ability to make independent decisions. The Dreamhouse includes educational elements, such as mini science or art stations, sparking curiosity and a love for learning in children while they play. It also features a dedicated space for storytelling, inspiring children to create and share their narratives, enhancing language skills, their vocabulary, narrative structure, and communication skills, boosting their confidence in expressing ideas and engaging with others.

The Dreamhouse encourages doll play, which can also help children develop their social skills, their emotional intelligence, and their self-esteem. Doll play can also help children learn about empathy, compassion, and responsibility. By engaging in co-operative play, children develop important social skills such as communication, negotiation, and teamwork, building friendships and fostering a sense of community. Eden Yuen. Picture: Supplied It can also help them learn about different careers and different cultures and promotes diversity and inclusivity by featuring dolls of various ethnicities, body types, and abilities, helping children embrace and celebrate differences. Through play, children learn about diversity and develop acceptance, respect, and understanding for people from different backgrounds, cultivating a more inclusive and compassionate mindset. If you are looking for an iconic item that will provide your child with hours of fun, learning and personal growth, the new Barbie Dreamhouse is the ideal option. It is sure to become more than a cherished childhood memory.