Win an essence and Catrice cosmetics voucher worth R1000

essence & Catrice makeup Must-Haves for Valentine’s Day With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, now is the perfect time to get your V-Day makeup look finalised. After all, the love-filled day only comes around once a year and it’s the perfect excuse to pull out all the stops. From low key, girl-next-door makeup to full glam, statement lips and bold eyes, essence and Catrice have just the right products to help you achieve the perfect look for a love-filled day with your other half or simply with your girls.

essence Welcome to Marrakesh Eyeshadow Palette | R189.95 The eyeshadow palette gives you the power to make your eyes do all the talking. Inspired by the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, it boasts 12 pigmented cool and warm tones in matte and metallic finishes to spice up your Valentine’s Day glam. Novice and pro artists will enjoy playing around with the palette as the convenient powder texture is easy to apply and blend. essence Luminous EYE TINT Liquid Shadow | R75.95

Short on time but want to create a smouldering eye look that packs a punch? The essence Luminous EYE TINT liquid shadow has been designed to make your eyes shine, thanks to its smudge-proof shimmer effect. The water-based liquid formula is easy to apply and blend and dries like a powder without fading or creasing. Blend with your finger to create the perfect sparkly effect that will last all night long. Catrice Cheek Affair Blush & Highlighter Palette | R125.95 Add a cheeky and natural glow to your date night look with the perfectly co-ordinated shades in the 020 End Of Friendzone palette. The metallic, pearlescent finish of the highlighter will accentuate your best features while the sateen finish of the blush will provide a delicate pop of colour to leave you looking refreshed and youthful.

Catrice CURL IT Volume & Curl Mascara in 010 Deep Black | R125.95 Statement, voluminous lashes are easy to achieve, thanks to this mascara’s clump-free curl formula that lasts up to 24 hours. The convenient curved silicone brush separates the lashes and coats each one evenly to achieve the perfect curl. Fancy a more dramatic finish? Layer the product in a simple zigzag motion to create more drama. essence love that GLOW & BRONZE palette | R149.95

Sunkissed and glowing sounds like the perfect combination this Valentine’s Day and with the palette, you can achieve just that thanks to its three highly pigmented shades. Expect a warm bronze finish with just the right amount of shimmer for your face and eyes, resulting in a tanned and golden glow right in the comfort of your room. Catrice Lip Lovin’ Smoothing Lip Scrub and Catrice Plump It Up Lip Booster | R88.95 each Chapped lips are a thing of the past thanks to the hydrating ingredients in this smoothing lip scrub. Lips are left feeling smooth, nourished and supple with a healthy glow. Make them extra kissable by plumping your lips using the nourishing Plump It Up Lip Booster in 050 Good Vibrations. Infused with menthol, vitamin E and jojoba oil, your lips will be left smooth, soft and visibly fuller in a cute pink shade.

essence Gel Nail Colour Polish and essence it’s A BLING THING nail sticker | R39.95 each It’s a good idea to have your nails in tip-top shape this Valentine’s Day in case your Valentine decides to pop the question. Thanks to its broad brush and a dry time of only 40 seconds, applying the essence Gel Nail Colour Polish couldn’t be easier. Available in an array of beautiful colours, we recommend shade 16, chili TOGETHER, for a romantic touch of red that’s sure to look extra fabulous with the addition of your new sparkly bling). In the spirit of bling, add a sparkly accent to your nails, using the essence it’s a BLING THING nail stickers. Get creative with your design and simply seal with a topcoat to have the prettiest nails in the room. Grab these essence and Catrice makeup must-haves at the following online and in-store retailers below and enjoy a love-filled day looking and feeling your best:

essence is available at Ackermans Woman, Clicks, Dis-Chem, Edgars, Foschini, MediRite, SkinMiles, Superbalist, Takealot, Woolworths and www.houseofcosmetics.co.za. Catrice is available at Clicks, Dis-Chem, Edgars, MediRite, SkinMiles, Superbalist, Takealot and www.houseofcosmetics.co.za. Treat yourself or your loved one: https://bit.ly/IOLvalentinesdayessencecatriceshophoc

* In celebration of Valentine’s Day, The Star is giving away five R1 000 essence and Catrice cosmetics vouchers: To stand a chance to win a voucher, SMS “essence & Catrice” followed by your name, surname and email address to 33258. Terms and conditions apply. SMSes cost R1.50 each.