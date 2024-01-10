Find out what kind of happy you are and win with Nedbank. Happiness means different things to different people. That’s why Nedbank, in collaboration with the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business school (GIBS), has launched the biggest happiness survey. We invite you to participate and stand a chance to win big with Avo vouchers.
Take the survey and discover what kind of happy you are. “We understand that money well-managed will give you the freedom to pursue the things that make
you truly happy.“ Whether you’re a spontaneous shopper or a cool, calm and collected card carrier, we aim to help our clients manage their money better, enabling their happiness.
So, how do you enter the competition to win a R5 000 Avo voucher?
Complete the happiness survey here: https://personal.nedbank.co.za/promotions/happiness/personal-information/age.html.
Share what your happiness archetype is on your social media platforms by using the hashtags #TheForceofHappiness #WeAreNedbank and tag @Nedbank @TheStar_news.
Be part of South Africa’s biggest happiness survey, see what your happiness archetype is and become more proactive in securing your happiness goals.
The Star