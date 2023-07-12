Win tickets for ‘Timon and Pumbaa’

Johannesburg - Prepare yourself for a laughter-filled night as Tsitsi Chiumya and Abuti Lolo join forces to present Timon and Pumbaa, a dynamic two-man stand-up comedy extravaganza.
Get ready to be entertained on July 16 at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace, by these award-winning comedians who are trying to just navigate their way through the big, small, and everything in-between way of building up towards a hakuna matata life.
The show promises to be filled with light-hearted humour, relatable anecdotes, and a sense of spontaneity and joy.
Make sure to be a part of the Jokers In July comedy experience this month! Tickets for all shows are available exclusively at Ticketpro (www.ticketpros.co.za).
Competition:
10 Lucky readers get a chance to win double tickets to the Timon and Pumbaa Show, valued at R160 each.
To enter, email Timon and Pumbaa followed by your name, surname, and cell phone number to [email protected]
The competition closes on Thursday (July 13).
Winners will be notified via email. Ts and Cs Apply.
The Star