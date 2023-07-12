Win tickets for ‘Timon and Pumbaa’

Johannesburg - Prepare yourself for a laughter-filled night as Tsitsi Chiumya and Abuti Lolo join forces to present Timon and Pumbaa, a dynamic two-man stand-up comedy extravaganza.

Get ready to be entertained on July 16 at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace, by these award-winning comedians who are trying to just navigate their way through the big, small, and everything in-between way of building up towards a hakuna matata life.