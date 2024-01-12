Win tickets to the Barnyard Theatre

Barnyard’s live music shows are vibrant, uplifting, highly entertaining and feature the greatest hits of our time. All Barnyard shows are family friendly and great fun for everyone to enjoy. The Barnyard Theatre boasts five venues nationwide, each featuring a dedicated show. Emperors Palace, Suncoast and Tyger Valley Barnyard present “50 Carat Gold – A tribute to five decades of music legends from Elvis to Katy Perry”.

Menlyn Barnyard presents “Good Vibrations”, bringing you the greatest summer hits of all time from The Beach Boys to Miley Cyrus. Silverstar Barnyard presents “Forever Young”, saluting the late, great legends from Michael Jackson to Freddie Mercury. Be sure not to miss the Summer Holiday Ticket Special at only R175pp, valid at select Barnyard Theatres. Visit barnyardtheatre.co.za to book. To celebrate music, The Star and Barnyard Theatre are giving away five sets of double tickets to any Barnyard Production valued at R350 each.