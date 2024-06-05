Youth empowerment: Baby Soft and Domestos join forces to tackle the need for toilet maintenance and better hygiene in Eastern Cape schools

The water and sanitation crisis in South African schools has been well documented, with a large component of the crises revolving around the lack of availability and access to proper toilet facilities. However, there is another dimension to the problem – a challenge referred to as “toilet loss” or the inadequate cleaning and maintenance of toilets. In line with the spirit of Youth Month, Baby Soft has partnered with Domestos and the Department of Basic Education (DBE) in a bid to help prevent school toilets from becoming dirty, unsafe and unusable.

According to the 2021 School Toilet Report, nine out of 10 children in South Africa face issues relating to the condition of toilets at their schools. These issues have been linked to heightened anxiety, poor health and higher levels of absenteeism. While much of the focus has been placed on building the necessary infrastructure to support proper sanitation and hygiene, there is also a clear need for the ongoing maintenance and upkeep of these facilities. There is no better time to address this problem than in the lead-up to Youth Day - one of the most pivotal observances on the South African calendar. The Youth Day message intersects with issues relating to equality of access - and speaks directly to the national imperative to support and empower young people, at every level of society. This commitment begins with establishing a healthy and hygienic environment in schools, which plays a key role in providing children with a solid foundation for a sustainable future. As a continuation of its TOGETHER campaign, Baby Soft will again join forces with Domestos to help schools maintain their toilets, train cleaning staff and provide education on good hygiene practices. “Not only do hygiene concerns affect learners, they are also a source of anxiety for parents who worry about their children’s emotional and physical well-being while they’re at school. We have therefore recognised that the problem cannot be isolated to schools alone - it is a broader challenge that impacts families and communities,” says Baby Soft brand manager, Siyolise Shinga.

“These challenges are particularly prevalent in outlying and rural areas such as the Eastern Cape. As a brand, we’ve set out to support initiatives that address this issue. Since 2017, Baby Soft has been tackling the sanitation crisis in the country by providing school children with access to clean water, decent toilets and hand washing facilities. This year, we have renewed this commitment and in partnership with Domestos and the DBE, we will work collaboratively to drive positive change. “We also urge the South African public to make informed decisions about the products they use and the brands they back – every purchase has the potential to make an impact. We hope that by aligning with Youth Day, we can give this important message the impetus it needs to reach all South Africans to better the lives of our youth – one school at a time”. In 2017, Domestos launched its dedicated schools programme “Cleaner Toilets, Brighter Futures”. In partnership with the DBE, the initiative aims to empower cleaners, teachers and schools to manage their toilet facilities more productively and sustainably to prevent toilet loss. This is one of the three initiatives undertaken by the Unilever sanitation brand.

