The best access to have this weekend was with the ultimate extra cold passport.

It all took place in Cape Town, a party to remember that would see the citizens of the republic experience a day of good music and activities.

The Lookout venue at V&A Waterfront was transformed into a snowy city, the way only Castle Lite can do.

What was in store for the citizens was a Summer experience like no other.

The Republic of Extra Cold took place at The Lookout, V&A Waterfront with performances from DJ Zinhle and Boity among others. President Pearl Thusi hosted the event. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Party goers and lovers of the brand had the opportunity to enjoy a party on the ocean as they were transported in shuttles from The Lookout to the harbour area.

About seven different boats were lined up to take the citizens into the centre of the ocean facing the venue to host a party.

Republic of Extra Cold hosted a party on the waters with a jet ski entertainment show. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Once there, guests were entertained with a jet ski show and a performance from upcoming talent Costa Titch. President of the Republic of Extra Cold was Pearl Thusi who stunned in a sexy outfit made for the event.

DJ Zinhle on the decks for the Republic of Extra Cold at The Lookout, V&A Waterfront in Cape Town Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

After the jet show, the citizens were taken back to the main venue to enjoy performances from Boity, Youngsta CPT, DJ Zinhle and Das Kapital. Ayanda MVP played a fire set that warmed up the citizens who were feeling cold from the forceful wind.

Lucky citizens also got the chance to experience the republic in the air with a helicopter ride and flip.

The views of Cape Town above the ocean were worth every bit of the 10 minute ride.