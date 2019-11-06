Pearl Thusi retains presidency of extra cold land









PEARL Thusi will heat things up at the ultimate summer experience with Castle Lite. There is a land that exists where only good music, good food, good company and good people can be found. That land is the Republic of Extra Cold (ROEC) and its president is Pearl Thusi. The actress returns to rule the land of the ultimate summer experience as Castle Lite takes over the Atlantic Ocean this December. This year’s edition promises to keep the ocean extra cool with entertainment provided by the ministers of vibe, beats, summer bod’ and drip, namely Donovan Goliath, Ayanda MVP, Junior Khoza and Boity Thulo. The awesome foursome will be heating things up ahead of the main event under the leadership of Thusi and making sure the citizens of ROEC are ready for the ultimate experience.

“How cool is it that I am the president again? I am so excited. It’s a huge honour for me, it says to me ‘I am that cool’ and they want me back, that’s a huge compliment. Republic of Extra Cold events have by far been my most favourite events to be a part of and to host.”

“The only time I wasn’t part of an Extra Cold event was the Drake one. Every one of them has been blazing and they pay so much attention to detail. It’s such a pleasure to work with people who love their brand and take care of talent. Being president means I get to have fun with some of the most incredible people in the country,” said Thusi.

While the president wouldn’t give away the actual location of the ROEC she said people could expect an experience they’ve never had before.

“There have been parties in the Atlantic before but this one is going to be really special in the way that it is being put together. One of the best elements of the Castle Lite experience is the element of surprise and I don’t want to take that element away.”

Thusi said between herself and the ministers, all the hints the citizens of the republic needed would be dropped in due course.

“People’s minds are going to be blown away, not just when we tell them what is going to happen but when we finally execute everything. We come up with great ideas, our mandate will be filled in two months.”

Many South Africans have caught the December festive bug and Thusi said there was no better summer experience than the ROEC.

For those who aren’t citizens yet, the Castle Lite website has tickets available.

Thusi, who lives by the motto - the game is to be sold not told - said she had a number of projects she was working on this festive season, including continuing her haircare range and being part of a tech company.

“Queen Sono is coming out soon and another movie I am working on. There is going to be an announcement towards the end of the year and I will be hosting the Afrimas for the second time in a row.”

Thusi added that she was excited to be part of the awards especially after the xenophobic attacks in the country recently.

“I really love not just being an African but celebrating the African diaspora and using my work to speak against acts of violence towards anyone especially people of our great continent.”

The president of the ROEC will be bringing the land of party and fun on December 28.

